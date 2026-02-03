Frances Barber-Led MUSIK Solo Show Coming to UK Cinemas

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MUSIK, the solo show by Jonathan Harvey with original songs by Pet Shop Boys, will be coming to cinemas across the UK for a special big-screen release on April 9 and 12. Tickets will be available here from 10am Wednesday 4th February.

The screening features a live recording from MUSIK’s 2025 run at Wilton’s Music Hall in London, alongside further scenes filmed especially for a cinema audience. At the heart of MUSIK is a one-woman performance by Frances Barber, returning to the character of Billie Trix, first created in the 2001 West End musical Closer to Heaven.

Billie Trix is a radical, existentialist and preposterous icon in this bold and hilarious one-woman odyssey through the 20th and 21st centuries. From post-war Berlin to the New York art scene, from folk duos to disco comebacks, Billie Trix has done it all — often naked, usually high, and always on her own terms. Drawing on her warped memories, lost loves, and chaotic career, Billie delivers a savage, surreal monologue that collides memoir, stand-up, and cabaret.

On MUSIK coming to UK cinemas, Frances Barber said, "I’m so excited that cinema audiences can now experience MUSIK. Performing as Billie Trix has always been a live, dangerous exchange, and the big screen brings audiences closer than ever to that relationship. Sharing Billie with cinema audiences across the UK feels like giving the show a bold new lease of life!"

The theatrical release follows sold-out stage performances and overwhelming critical acclaim since its premiere at the Edinburgh Festival in 2019.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint