Frances Barber-Led MUSIK Solo Show Coming to UK Cinemas

MUSIK, the solo show by Jonathan Harvey with original songs by Pet Shop Boys, will be coming to cinemas across the UK for a special big-screen release on April 9 and 12. Tickets will be available here from 10am Wednesday 4th February.
The screening features a live recording from MUSIK’s 2025 run at Wilton’s Music Hall in London, alongside further scenes filmed especially for a cinema audience. At the heart of MUSIK is a one-woman performance by Frances Barber, returning to the character of Billie Trix, first created in the 2001 West End musical Closer to Heaven.
Billie Trix is a radical, existentialist and preposterous icon in this bold and hilarious one-woman odyssey through the 20th and 21st centuries. From post-war Berlin to the New York art scene, from folk duos to disco comebacks, Billie Trix has done it all — often naked, usually high, and always on her own terms. Drawing on her warped memories, lost loves, and chaotic career, Billie delivers a savage, surreal monologue that collides memoir, stand-up, and cabaret.
On MUSIK coming to UK cinemas, Frances Barber said, "I’m so excited that cinema audiences can now experience MUSIK. Performing as Billie Trix has always been a live, dangerous exchange, and the big screen brings audiences closer than ever to that relationship. Sharing Billie with cinema audiences across the UK feels like giving the show a bold new lease of life!"
The theatrical release follows sold-out stage performances and overwhelming critical acclaim since its premiere at the Edinburgh Festival in 2019.
Photo Credit: Charlie Flint
