Brighton Dome Reveals Spring 2026 Programme Across Dance, Theatre, Music and Comedy

Brighton Dome will present a wide-ranging Spring 2026 programme across the Concert Hall, Corn Exchange, and Studio Theatre, bringing together dance, theatre, music, comedy, spoken word, and family performances. The season includes work by internationally recognised artists alongside new productions by Brighton-based creators, with programming spread across all three venues on the Royal Pavilion Estate. The programme forms part of Brighton Dome’s year-round live performance offering ahead of Brighton Festival later in the spring.

Dance programming includes Olivier Award-nominated work MÁM by choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan as part of its UK tour, the return of Breakin’ Convention with performances by poppers, lockers, b-boys, and b-girls, and the premiere of Alchemy, a new work by Brighton dance artist Liam Francis and his company. Immersive theatre features House of Life, while family audiences are catered for with stage adaptations of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Horrible Histories, Rude Science, and Michael Rosen’s Nice!.

Spoken word and theatre highlights include Casey Bailey’s Please Do Not Touch, which examines colonial legacy, and Made You Look, a solo performance by poet and arts leader Ty’rone Haughton exploring masculinity, identity, and survival. Comedy programming includes appearances from Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Pete Firman, Sue Perkins, and Lucy Pearman. Talks and spoken word events include Akala’s State of the Nation, AFLO. the poet at the regular Status Flo event, and a range of contemporary music performances from artists including Beverley Knight, Sleaford Mods, The Charlatans, Franz Ferdinand, and Ray Lamontagne.

Classical music will be represented by concert series from both the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, while BBC Radio 3’s Friday Night Is Music Night will be presented live from Brighton Dome for the first time.

Lucy Davies, Chief Executive of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, said: “As ever, we have taken great pleasure in putting together a programme of memorable, brilliant live events for one and all. With new collaborations and welcome returns from local and global superstars, this is a generous and hopeful Spring season to build us up to a magnificent 60th Brighton Festival in May.”

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival is a creative charity producing a year-round programme of music, comedy, theatre, dance, literature, conferences, and events across the Concert Hall, Corn Exchange, and Studio Theatre. The organisation also produces Brighton Festival and is home to Create Music, delivering music education to children across Sussex. Following the completion of a major refurbishment in 2023, the Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre continue to host performances in restored Grade I and II listed spaces.