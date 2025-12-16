Cast and Creative Team Set For LARK RISE TO CANDLEFORD

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Watermill Theatre and Theatre by the Lake will present a new co-production of LARK RISE TO CANDLEFORD, written and composed by Tamsin Kennard and based on the book by Flora Thompson, in association with Hammerpuzzle Theatre Company.

The production will play at the Watermill Theatre before transferring to Theatre by the Lake, with press performances scheduled at both venues.

The adaptation centres on Laura, a young woman growing up in the rural hamlet of Lark Rise, where life unfolds at a slower pace amid fields, brooks, and a close-knit community. As Laura journeys to the nearby town of Candleford, she encounters new possibilities beyond her familiar world, prompting her to reconsider her future and her sense of belonging. The production weaves storytelling with original music performed by an ensemble cast.

Rosalind Ford will play Dorcas Lane. Christopher Glover will perform the roles of Father and Uncle John, while Zrey Sholapurkar will play Godfrey Parish. Rosalind Steele has been cast as Mother, with Jessica Temple in the role of Laura. Alex Wilson will appear as Edmund.

LARK RISE TO CANDLEFORD has been written and composed by Tamsin Kennard and will be directed by Bryn Holding. Set and costume design is by Anna Kelsey, with lighting design by Jane Lalljee and sound design by Anna Short. Movement direction is by Patsy Browne-Hope, and Jason Addison will serve as associate lighting designer and programmer. The stage management team includes Cat Pewsey as Company Stage Manager for the Watermill Theatre, Sophie Acreman as Company Manager for Theatre by the Lake, and Andrea Claire as Deputy Stage Manager. Casting is by Cydney Beech and Claire Dunk.

Director Bryn Holding said, “I am overjoyed to be directing this co-production between the Watermill Theatre and Theatre by the Lake in association with Hammerpuzzle Theatre Company. We have gathered together a stellar cast and creative team for this fresh adaptation of this literary classic. An ensemble of actor-musicians will unfold this resonant tale as we are invited to bear witness to the key chapters of a life well lived. We can't wait to share this heartwarming story with you.”

Watermill Theatre

FRIDAY 6 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 14 MARCH

watermill.org.uk

THEATRE BY THE LAKE

THURSDAY 26 MARCH – SATURDAY 18 APRIL

theatrebythelake.com