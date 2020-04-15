Entertainment Professionals Turn Principality Stadium Into Field Hospital

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BBC News has shared that theatre and lighting technicians who usually build festival sites and TV sets are among those helping to turn Principality Stadium into a field hospital.

Company director Tom Feierabend said: "When a hospital needs to be built in a stadium that's not just a big empty room, it's the theatre, TV, and events industry that steps up."

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You