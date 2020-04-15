Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Entertainment Professionals Turn Principality Stadium Into Field Hospital

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

BBC News has shared that theatre and lighting technicians who usually build festival sites and TV sets are among those helping to turn Principality Stadium into a field hospital.

Company director Tom Feierabend said: "When a hospital needs to be built in a stadium that's not just a big empty room, it's the theatre, TV, and events industry that steps up."

Watch the video below!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • BroadwayWorld Editors On Their Favorite Shows Of The Season
  • Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Host a Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI- Live at 7pm!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper