DICK WHITTINGTON Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Christmas

St Helens Theatre Royal is set to stage a brilliant new pantomime title for family audiences this Christmas. Regal Entertainments Ltd will present Dick Whittington for the first time in the company's 25-year history.

The thrilling tale - packed with larger-than-life characters, amazing costumes and scenery and a showstopping, singalong soundtrack - will run from Friday 28 November to Sunday 11 January 2026.

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden plays the title role in the much-anticipated new festive production, while joining him on stage will be St Helens' favourites Lewis Devine as Idle Jack and Timothy Lucas, back by popular demand, as baddie King Rat.

And the show will also feature incredible new, West End-inspired 3D technology which will take theatregoers on an exhilarating underwater journey.

There are adventures aplenty when poor-but-ambitious young Dick Whittington leaves his Merseyside home to travel to London, where he's heard the streets are paved with gold, accompanied only by his loyal cat.

There in the big city he is befriended by a magical fairy, falls for Alice the beautiful daughter of big-hearted businesswoman Felicity Fitzwarren, and does battle with the villainous King Rat. Will our hero find his fortune and live happily ever after with his true love? Or will the dastardly King Rat and his gang succeed in foiling his dreams?

Dick Whittington will be directed by Chantelle Joseph, who was recently shortlisted for Best Director in the prestigious national Pantomime Awards for St Helens' acclaimed production of Snow White.

Choreography comes from Nazene Langfield, and musical director is Steve Power.

Matthew Wolfenden makes his St Helens Theatre Royal debut in the title role. Matthew is best known for his iconic and long-running portrayal of David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, a role that has captured the hearts of audiences from 2006 to 2024. As the charming shopkeeper David became one of the show's most beloved characters, earning Matthew multiple nominations for Best Actor, Funniest Male and Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards, British Soap Awards and TV Choice Awards among others.

His other television credits include The Good Ship Murder, Hollyoaks and Courtroom.

Matthew's stage credits include Sex, Chips and Rock ‘n' Roll at Manchester's Royal Exchange, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (National Theatre), Godspell (Square Chapel Theatre) and a national tour of Saturday Night Fever.

Most recently he has starred as Buddy in the hit musical comedy Elf at London's Dominion Theatre.

Meanwhile Lewis Devine plays Idle Jack. Lewis is no stranger to St Helens' audiences as the theatre's much-loved resident comic. He played Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs last Christmas, while his other roles for Regal Entertainments include Silly Billy in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, French Frank in Beauty and the Beast, Wishee Washee in Aladdin, Chester the Jester in Sleeping Beauty and Buttons in Cinderella.

Coming from a talented performing family, Lewis won the first ever Kids Stars in Their Eyes as Donny Osmond and is part of a comedy show band called Schooner with dad Terry. Away from the stage he runs The Devine Theatre Company to develop Merseyside youngsters in the entertainment industry.

And Timothy Lucas is King Rat. Liverpool Theatre School trained singer and actor Tim makes a welcome return to St Helens after appearing most recently as the Genie in Aladdin. His other work for Regal Entertainments includes PC Noodle in Aladdin, Gaston in Beauty and the Beast and Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk. Meanwhile his performance as baddie Baron von Vippermall in Goldilocks and the Three Bears for Regal Entertainments at the Epstein Theatre saw him shortlisted for a National Panto Award.

His other theatre credits include Sammy in the UK tour of Blood Brothers, Legally Blonde, Cilla the Musical, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Shakespeare North Playhouse's production of Love's Labour's Lost.

More casting is yet to be announced.

St Helens theatre manager and panto director Chantelle Joseph says: “I'm so excited to announce we're presenting a brand-new panto production for our family audiences this festive season. In the 25 years we've been running St Helens Theatre Royal, this is the first time we have ever staged Dick Whittington, and we'll be taking the story everyone knows and loves and giving it that special Regal twist.

“I'm also delighted to welcome Matthew Wolfenden to the Regal panto family, joining two audience favourites in Lewis Devine and Tim Lucas. With more star casting to be announced and a brilliant team behind the scenes I can promise Dick Whittington will be the purrfect Christmas treat for St Helens theatregoers.”

