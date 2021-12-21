Covid Arms Announces Extra Christmas Performance

The last few weeks have been a downer for everyone so over at The Covid Arms Jess Lea-Wilson, Jake Lea-Wilson and landlady Kiri Pritchard-MacLean, have got together with their mates from the music and comedy industry and decided to put on an extra evening of laughter and entertainment at the UK's best-loved virtual pub. They are also only £3,000 short of raising a phenomenal £150,000 for the Trussell Trust.

So book your tickets now for what promises to be the most fun way to forget what's going on outside your living room and kick off the festivities in style.

Guests who will be joining landlady Kiri for the evening include musician Grace Petrie with comedy from Lou sanders, Nish Kumar, Helen Bauer, Priya Hall and Mark Watson.

"What started as a daft experiment is now a monthly institution. The Covid Arms has had an amazing year (nine months) and we're seeing 2020 out in style. A bumper line up of our favourite comedians and musicians will come together to celebrate the £120 000 we've raised for the Trussell Trust and hopefully raise a load more." - Kiri Pritchard-McLean

"We couldn't be more grateful to the Covid Arms and all the comedians taking part to support the Trussell Trust - you have raised a phenomenal amount. As the economic impact of the coronavirus continues to take hold, more people are likely to need a food bank's help than ever before. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure food banks are able to continue helping more and more people affected by these difficult times and have the necessary stocks to do so. Your support means we can remain agile and ensure food banks continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food and additional support for people in crisis. Thank you." - Garry Lemon Director of Policy, External Affairs & Research at the Trussell Trust

Date: Wednesday, 22nd December

Time: 7.00pm

Link: www.comedyatthecovid.co.uk

Virtual tickets: £2.00 minimum

£10.00 for 'front row' tickets (The comedians and host will be able to talk to you)