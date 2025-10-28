Comedian Josh Jones Adds Extra Dates to UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian and television personality Josh Jones will extend his new UK tour, I Haven’t Won the Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show!, through Spring 2026. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Following a packed run of autumn dates, Jones will continue the tour beginning February 25 in Liverpool, before concluding April 23, 2026, in Sheffield. The extension follows his sold-out 2023–2024 tour Gobsmacked, which marked his debut national run. The new show promises more of Jones’s signature warmth, wit, and storytelling — an evening of light-hearted comedy centered on everyday absurdities rather than politics or controversy.

Now in his 30s and living what he jokingly calls a “more sedate life,” Jones finds humor in domestic joys like Greggs sausage rolls, M&S food shops, and the ongoing quest to earn his cat’s respect. His shows blend keen observation, high energy, and deeply personal stories about history, pets, wrestling, and family life.

An Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Jones has been praised for his engaging stage presence and relatable humor, which has made him a standout voice on the UK comedy circuit. His television appearances include Would I Lie to You? (BBC One), The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Comedy Central Live, Out of Order (Comedy Central), House of Games (BBC Two), Battle in the Box (Dave), Dancing on Ice (ITV), and The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2). He also hosts the podcast Dead Drama and co-hosts Chatting with Cherubs alongside Morgan Rees.

Jones was a finalist for the BBC New Comedy Award and later served as a judge for the competition. His previous solo shows Waste of Space and Gobsmacked were both critical and commercial successes, with the latter earning a total sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe before touring nationwide.

The 2025–2026 tour will include stops in Hull, Bristol, Salford, London, Chorley, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen in autumn 2025, before continuing through Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Southport, York, Bradford, Selby, Stockton, Bolton, Bangor, Darwen, Shrewsbury, Pocklington, Otley, Bath, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Sheffield in early 2026.

For full tour details and ticket information, visit www.joshjonescomedy.com.