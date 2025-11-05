Cast and Creative Teams Set For Richard Eyre's DANCE OF DEATH and Nicholas Wright's VINCENT IN BRIXTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With Hedda currently running, and Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The Rivals in rehearsals, Orange Tree Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Richard Eyre’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Dance of Death, as well as Nicholas Wright’s Vincent in Brixton.

Geoffrey Streatfeild joins Lisa Dillon and Will Keen in Richard Eyre’s new adaptation of Strindberg’s Dance of Death.

Carne Associate Director Georgia Green directs Niamh Cusack in her return to the OT in the first major revival of Nicholas Wright's Vincent in Brixton. The show premiered at The National Theatre, winning the 2003 Olivier Award for Best New Play. Jeroen Frank Kales joins the cast opposite Cusack as Vincent van Gogh, with Rawaed Asde, Amber Van Der Brugge, and Ayesha Ostler completing the cast.

Artistic Director at the Orange Tree Theatre, Tom Littler, said, “The Orange Tree continues to be a meeting point for theatrical debutants and veterans: a place where people take their first steps into professional theatre alongside those who have shaped our landscape. It's a particular pleasure that Richard Eyre, who directed the first production of Vincent in Brixton, will be in the building directing Strindberg while our Associate Director Georgia Green, who first studied here as a student, is directing the first major London revival of Nicholas Wright's gorgeous play.”

DANCE OF DEATH

By August Strindberg

Adapted and directed by Richard Eyre

Cast: Lisa Dillon, Will Keen, Geoffrey Streatfeild

31 January – 7 March 2026

He’s a vampire. He sucks the life out of people because his own life bores him so much.

A plague rages across Europe. On a remote island, former actress Alice (Lisa Dillon) and army Captain Edgar (Will Keen) are quarantined together – locked in a bitter, brutal, and addictive marriage. When an old friend arrives to help celebrate their wedding anniversary, it’s the perfect excuse for the couple to take their terrifying games to a new level.

August Strindberg’s masterpiece Dance of Death is a darkly comic portrait of psychological warfare – a toxic love story that continues to thrill audiences today.

VINCENT IN BRIXTON

By Nicholas Wright

Directed by Georgia Green

Cast: Niamh Cusack, Jeroen Frank Kales, Rawaed Asde, Amber Van Der Brugge, Ayesha Ostler

14 March – 18 April 2026

What I wanted was someday, somehow to be the cause of something remarkable.

Before the sunflowers, before the madness, before the fame, there was a quiet kitchen in South London.

It’s 1873, when Ursula’s modest boarding house is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of a young lodger by the name of Vincent van Gogh. As the household is thrown into chaos, the intimacy of daily life sparks something unexpected between them: longing, purpose and transformation.