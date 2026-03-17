Maria Caruso To Premiere COUNTERPOINT OF CHAOS In London’s West End

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Internationally recognized choreographer and performer Maria Caruso will present the world premiere of COUNTERPOINT OF CHAOS on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at His Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End.

The new solo dance theatre work explores the relationship between humanity and artificial intelligence, examining themes of authorship, identity, and autonomy. The piece combines contemporary dance with theatrical elements, with Caruso performing the work solo.

“Counterpoint of Chaos explores the tension between control and surrender in a world being shaped by technology,” said Caruso. “I've been working with AI almost like a mirror, as it reflects ideas back to me, questions choices, and helps me see the work from outside myself.”

The production features an original score by composer Ryan Onestak, designed to move from analog sound to digitally influenced composition.

COUNTERPOINT OF CHAOS

Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

His Majesty’s Theatre

Haymarket, London

The performance will run approximately two hours and will include an interval and a post-show Q&A with Maria Caruso.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at £15. Pre-sale begins March 19, with general on-sale opening March 20.