THRILL ME – THE LEOPOLD AND LOEB STORY To Return To Waterloo East Theatre

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Waterloo East Theatre will present a new production of THRILL ME – THE LEOPOLD AND LOEB STORY, running from April 16 through May 3, 2026. Directed by Gerald Armin, the musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Stephen Dolginoff.

The production marks 15 years since the show’s London premiere and will be performed as a two-hander starring Rufus Kampa as Richard Loeb and Jamie Kaye as Nathan Leopold.

Set in 1924 Chicago, the musical follows the relationship between two young men whose bond leads from petty crimes to a notorious act that shocked the world. The story is told through Leopold’s recollection of events, exploring themes of control, ambition, and manipulation.

THRILL ME – THE LEOPOLD AND LOEB STORY

Waterloo East Theatre

Brad Street, London SE1 8TN

April 16–May 3, 2026

Performances Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. No performances Monday through Wednesday

Running time approximately 90 minutes with no interval

Tickets from £10 to £25, with no booking fees

Press Night: April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available to book online through Waterloo East Theatre.