CATS UK Tour Extends With New 2027 Dates Following Regent’s Park Run

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A new UK tour of CATS will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth from October 6 through October 17, 2026, before touring through June 2027. The production is presented by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and originates from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, where it will run from July 25 through September 12, 2026.

Directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie, the production features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on OLD POSSUM’S BOOK OF PRACTICAL CATS by T.S. Eliot.

Additional 2027 dates have now been announced, including a run at Milton Keynes Theatre from June 1 through June 5, 2027. Tickets for the Milton Keynes engagement will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on March 19 via ATG Tickets.

The creative team includes Sami Fendall (set, costume and wigs designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Adam Fisher (sound designer), Guy Common (makeup designer), Will Burton (casting director), and Alex Parker (musical supervisor). Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

CATS premiered in London in 1981 at the New London Theatre and ran for 21 years. The Broadway production opened in 1982 and ran for 18 years, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical has since been presented in more than 50 countries and seen by over 77 million people worldwide.

“As for many dancers in the industry, CATS was a transformative experience for me, and as a former cast member, it's thrilling to be directing and choreographing this brand-new production,” said McOnie.

Andrew Lloyd Webber added, “I am very excited to see a totally new production of CATS back on the stage where it belongs.”

Michael Harrison said, “We look forward to the Jellicle Moon shining brightly on this new production in Regent’s Park and on tour across the country.”