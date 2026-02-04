Cast Set for Teal Moon Productions' GIVE HER MY LOVE

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teal Moon Productions will present Give Her My Love, a bold, intimate new play by Jake Hart that explores the emotionally charged space between staying and leaving - the fragile, vulnerable in-between where love, identity, and selfhood collide. At its heart, Give Her My Love is a breakup story, but one that refuses to focus on beginnings or endings. Told through intimate monologues and tense duologues, the 75-minute play follows Ava and Dodi after a turbulent year together. As they separate, each embarks on a deeply personal emotional journey, navigating grief, longing, and the question of who they become when love no longer defines them.

Set between London and County Mayo, Ireland, the play reflects Ava's British/Irish identity and the writer's own connection to both theatrical traditions. A queer story at its core, Give Her My Love weaves queer identity naturally into its narrative, developed with care and consultation to ensure authenticity and emotional truth.

ABOUT THE CAST

Dión Di Maio is an Irish actress from County Tyrone in the North of Ireland. Since graduating with a BA (Hons) in Acting from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in 2024, Dión has performed at venues across England and Ireland. Recent credits include NewsRevue (Canal Café Theatre), The Pitch (Theatre503 and The Lyric Theatre, Belfast), Don Jon in Barcelona (The Jag, Belgrade Theatre), Softboy (Backstage Theatre), and the short film London Dying Wage.

Aoife Morgan Jones is a graduate of The Lir Academy's BA programme and a member of the UK's National Youth Theatre since 2016. Her stage credits include Dog Shit (2023 Dublin Fringe Festival), Am I The A**Hole (2025 Dublin Fringe Festival), multiple productions at the Mill Theatre Dundrum - most notably as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet - and screen work including Faithless for Virgin Media.