Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough Appoints Annelie Powell as New Casting Director

The Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough will welcome a new Casting Director, Annelie Powell. Annelie will be casting most of the SJT's own productions, starting with Murder for Two, which can be seen at the North Yorkshire theatre from 28 March to 18 April and stars Tom Babbage and Lucy Keirl.

Annelie says: “I'm thrilled to be joining the team at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, alongside my freelance career. It's long been an aim to work consistently with a regional theatre and it doesn't get better than the SJT, with its great national and international profile and with community at its beating heart. With the SJT's combination of classics, musicals and new work I'm looking forward to the huge variation and tobuilding on the brilliant work it's already done. I'm also especially delighted to be reunited with Paul Robinson, with whom I started my career.”

Paul Robinson says: “The appointment of Annelie Powell as our new Casting Director at the SJT marks a thrilling new chapter for us. A highly respected – and awarded – member of the Casting Directors' Guild, her versatile career spans regional, touring and West End productions, not to mention large scale TV and film projects. She is also known for her keen eye for talent and her dedication to championing actors. Annelie is an exceptional addition to the SJT creative team. Her expertise will undoubtedly enhance the theatre's upcoming productions, starting with our much-anticipated, first in-house show of the year Murder for Two.”

Annelie Powell CDG is a Casting Director for theatre, television and film, and Creative Associate at Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Trained at the Oxford School of Drama, Annelie has nearly 20 years' experience working across stage and screen. She previously spent five years casting in-house at the Royal Shakespeare Company, before becoming Head of Casting at Nuffield Southampton Theatres. She has also worked in-house at the BBC. She now works prolifically as a freelance Casting Director, collaborating with a wide range of theatres, production companies and broadcasters across the UK and internationally

Recent and selected credits include Private Lives directed by Blanche McIntyre (Royal Exchange); Sweat (Royal Lyceum/Citizens Theatre); Wendy & Peter Pan directed by Jonathan Munby (RSC/Barbican); Treasure Island directed by Paul Foster (Bristol Old Vic); Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! (West End); Wonder Boy directed by Sally Cookson (Bristol Old Vic and tour); The Promise (Chichester Festival Theatre); Coram Boy (Chichester Festival Theatre); A Taste of Honey (Royal Exchange); In Dreams (Leeds Playhouse); Now that's what I call a musical (UK tour) and House of Shades (Almeida Theatre).

Her TV work includes projects for Angel Studios, Hallmark, Netflix, Apple, Warner Bros, Hallmark, BBC, Amazon Prime, ITV and Nickelodeon, alongside independent feature films and adverts.