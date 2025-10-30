Cast Set For the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe in partnership with PW Productions have announced the star-studded cast that will appear at this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Tuesday 25th November at 7.30pm.

This one-night-only gala, hosted by award-winning Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Oliver!, Only Fools and Horses the Musical), will showcase outstanding musical theatre writing talent with a selection of songs from exciting new shows in development.

Performers

The evening will also celebrate recent and upcoming new British musicals, featuring songs from hit shows including Hot Mess, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind and Ballad Lines. The concert is directed by Kate Golledge, with music direction by Flynn Sturgeon.

A panel of industry judges, including Melanie La Barrie, Pippa Cleary, Joanne Benjamin, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe will award the prize for the winning song, and the winner will receive £1000 towards developing their work. An additional prize for Voice, Vision & Potential will be awarded.

The Best New Song Prize concert is presented in partnership with PW Productions, with support from Dorico and Tarento Productions.

Finalist songs and writers

‘A Little Girl' from The Fossil Finder by Ben Cahill-Nicholls

‘And Begin' from For All Time by Zach Burns & Oli Adcock

‘Beyond The Break' from Floaties by Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond

‘Fly' from 73 Seconds by Jordan Li-Smith

‘Nice Girls Never Win' from VAMP by Sarah Middleton & Eleanor Isherwood

‘Once a Year' from Clockwork Christmas by Anton Mouzykantskii & Craig Adams

‘Purple Striped Tiger' from Spark! by J Edna Mae Thomas

‘Reason and Love' from The Debutantes by Sam Norman & Eliza Randall

‘Steal My Heart' from Dreamland by Michael Praed

‘Sunbird' from Immigration Crisis: The Musical by Tyler McKinnon, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud & Zoë Farrugia

‘Time' from Work Wife by Ashton Moore

‘Yes I Confess' from Clara at the Door with a Revolver by Ayanna Witter-Johnson