Andrew Doherty to Tour Edinburgh Fringe Show in the UK

Andrew Doherty has announced that next year will see a run of shows with his critically acclaimed hit show, ‘Sad Gay AIDS Play’. The tour announcement follows a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe earlier this year, which saw him sell out the month-long run and receive high critical praise for the show, as well as a nomination for the Replik Uprise Award.

Doherty will be doing a 6-night run at London’s Soho Theatre (Dean Street) from Monday 16th – Saturday 21st March 2026 (8.45pm), as well as shows across the UK in Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham and Salford. Tickets for ‘Sad Gay AIDS Play’ are on sale from Friday 12th December. Tickets for the performance at Soho Theatre on sale now here.

The show, billed as "the depressed love child of A Little Life and Angels in America," sees the brave and fame-hungry Andrew Doherty throw the book at AIDS and ask the Arts Council to pick it up.

In the run-up to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Doherty was included in the top comedy picks for The Guardian, Time Out and The I Paper. Ahead of his debut show last year, he was tipped as one of the ‘six funniest comedians at the Fringe’ by The Guardian. He then went on to sell out his entire month-long run and he later brought the highly praised show to London for three sold out runs at Soho Theatre.

He has also performed the show at VAULT festival and at the Brighton Fringe, which saw him win the Best of Brighton Comedy Award 2024. As well as his work as a solo comedian, Doherty is well known as co-founder of the sketch comedy duo Megan from HR alongside star of One Day, Ambika Mod. Their 2019 show ‘Children of The Quorn™’ was a critical hit in Edinburgh.