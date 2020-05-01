CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Presents a 60-Minute Special Featuring Clips From Their Show ONE NIGHT FOR ONE DROP

Today, Cirque du Soleil and One Drop Foundation will join forces to present a 60-minute special, featuring unforgettable moments from previous editions of One Night for One Drop, an annual philanthropic event imagined by Cirque du Soleil and presented by MGM Resorts International in support of One Drop. The program, featuring surprise guest appearances, will be free to stream at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect and will showcase international water foundation One Drop, while highlighting the impressive collaborative work between One Drop and Cirque du Soleil over the years.

United by the power of art, One Drop and Cirque du Soleil are proud to create remarkable entertainment while making a strong commitment toward a better world. The CirqueConnect content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy new content every week from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have suspended live entertainment across the globe.

Tune in tonight, 8pm BST, for the exclusive One Night for One Drop 60-minute special at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You