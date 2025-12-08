Photos: CINDERELLA at the Epstein Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cinderella has swept into Liverpool’s historic Epstein Theatre to enchant family audiences this Christmas. The curtain went up on the production last Friday. Check out all new photos below!

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn plays the fairytale heroine in the seasonal show from Regal Entertainments Ltd. She is joined live on the Epstein stage by panto royalty Leanne Campbell, returning by popular demand, who appears live as the Fairy Godmother, and the One Show and BBC Radio Merseyside’s Kevin Duala as Cinders’ best friend Buttons.

The talented cast also includes Conor Barrie as Dandini, Michael Nelson as the Prince, and Shania Pain and Brenda LaBeau who play Cinderella’s ugly stepsisters.

Cinderella runs until Sunday, 4 January 2026.

Beloved by generations as the greatest fairytale of them all, Regal Entertainments smash hit production of the classic tale delivers marvellous magical moments along with spectacular costumes and set, brilliant choreography and a host of singalong tunes to get you up out of your seat.

Cinderella tells the story of a beautiful girl reduced to a life of servitude by her two ugly stepsisters. But when an invitation arrives for a grand ball at the palace, it seems all that could be about to change. With a bit of magic, and help from her loyal friend Buttons, Cinderella is transformed into the belle of the ball. But what will happen when the clock strikes midnight?

The production is directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Langfield. Musical supervisor is Callum Clarke.

The pantomime is one of the jewels in the crown of the historic venue’s inaugural autumn season after it reopened its doors earlier this year, and which features a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Photo Credit: David Munn Photography Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre