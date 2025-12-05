Crissy Rock Brings TITS UP to Parr Hall

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Benidorm star Crissy Rock is returning to Parr Hall’s stage in a poignant play about breast cancer. The former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant is once again teaming up with her frequent collaborator Leah Bell in Tits Up.

Co-written by Alison Stanley and Leah Bell and coming to Warrington on 20 October, 2026, the story is set in an oncology waiting room and unfolds in real time, inviting the audience to join the characters as they wait and reflect.

Leah is Tina, a devoted single mother of a dependent adult son with learning disabilities who is trying to work out how he will cope without her. Rosie Fox plays Rosie who is about to turn 30 when her lifestyle of parties and festivals is rudely interrupted by a shock diagnosis. Alison Stanley portrays career-driven businesswoman Rachel who has more chinks in her Gucci armour than at first meets the eye.

Drawing on her own experiences of successfully battling cancer herself, Crissy Rock completes the cast as the narrator.

These women couldn’t be more different. But when breast cancer brings them together, they find strength, laughter and resilience in the most unlikely of places.

Leah said: “We can’t wait to bring Tits Up to Parr Hall after an initial run of very successful shows across the country.

“We’ve always been warmly received by Warrington audiences and we know the themes in this frank but funny story will be close to a lot of people’s hearts.

“It’s about the rollercoaster of emotions felt by any women who has travelled this road, and the choices and the bonds that get them through.”

According to Cancer Research UK, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in this country, accounting for around 15% of all new cancer cases. Approximately, one in seven women in the UK will develop breast cancer at some point in their life.

Tits Up is at Parr Hall on 20 October, 2026, and tickets are on sale now.