Stage One Launches 5 at 50 For Early-Career Producers

2026 marks Stage One’s 50th anniversary of supporting Theatre Producers, particularly those with a strong focus on entrepreneurship and those who have been traditionally underrepresented in the industry. To celebrate this milestone in the organisation’s history, Stage One is announcing it will be offering a career-defining opportunity to five exceptional early-career producers. The scheme will be part of wider celebrations throughout the year to recognise the charity’s lasting impact on the industry.

Titled ‘5 at 50’, the initiative will continue Stage One’s commitment to championing and supporting emerging producers into the next stage of their careers and is aimed at those with concrete plans to produce commercially in the West End and national touring.

‘5 at 50’ will see 5 producers be given 1:1 mentoring from exceptional industry leaders. They will receive guidance over 12 months in skills, networks and practical knowledge needed to successfully produce at scale. Alongside mentoring, the emerging producers will have access to a bursary of £20,000 to cover living and professional development costs. In addition, Stage One will pledge to invest £50,000 matched funds into their next commercial venture.

Joseph Smith, CEO of Stage One comments, Mentoring has always been at the heart of Stage One across our existing Bursary, Placement and Bridge the Gap schemes. This new initiative takes it a step further by partnering talented early-career producers with some of the UK’s top theatre producers. It’s designed for those who are truly ready to take the next leap in their careers by producing in the West End or large-scale National Tours. Over 50 years, Stage One has proudly nurtured the next generation of theatre leaders and makers. This milestone gives us the perfect opportunity to offer something truly unique - expert guidance, financial support, investment and real producing experience on stages in the West End and across the country.

This dynamic opportunity is open to producers who have previously participated on or been supported by Stage One. It aims to support those who have the skills and experience in small and midscale producing and are ready to transfer these skills to their first West End or national touring production. Stage One particularly welcomes applications from underrepresented voices in theatre, ensuring that diverse stories and perspectives are brought to the stage.

Applications will open in January when the five mentor producers will also be announced.

Stage One’s 50th anniversary plans will include 5 at 50 and celebratory events alongside regular training, placement and investment programmes. These activities underscore its enduring commitment to the industry, having supported the career of hundreds of producers including James Seabright, Jamie Wilson, Eleanor Lloyd, Richard Darbourne, Becky Barber, Simon Friend, Matt Byham Shaw, Nia Janis and Sarah Verghese.

As part of the 50th, the Stage One is collecting memories, stories and quotes from producers who Stage One has supported over its 50-year legacy; If Stage One has supported you and your producing journey in someone way and you’d like to share your story, please click here.