Brian Conley To Star In GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS At Milton Keynes Theatre

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will bring a circus spectacular to Milton Keynes Theatre this holiday season, running from Saturday 6 December 2025 through Sunday 11 January 2026.

The festive production will star Brian Conley, who returns to lead the cast as Billy Barnum, joined by Lucy Conley as Goldilocks, David Robbins as Dame Betty Barnum, Gary Milner as Baron Von Blackheart, Phil Hitchcock as The Magical Mysterioso, and The Timbuktu Tumblers, appearing direct from Zippo’s Circus.

For five weeks, the theatre will transform into a vibrant circus ring filled with comedy, spectacle, and showmanship. The production will blend traditional pantomime with daring circus acts, featuring stunts, illusions, and musical numbers. The story follows Goldilocks as she and her circus troupe fight to save their Big Top from the clutches of an evil rival. With the help of three extraordinary bears, they set out to reclaim their home and restore the magic of the show.

“The on-stage chemistry between Brian Conley and his daughter Lucy was adored by audiences two years ago,” said Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre. “We’re thrilled to welcome them both back this festive season. With David Robbins, Gary Milner, Phil Hitchcock, and a host of incredible circus performers, this year’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears promises to be the greatest panto on earth.”

Accessible performances—including audio described, captioned, BSL-interpreted, and relaxed showings—will be offered throughout the season.

This year’s official charity partner is the Milton Keynes Community Foundation (MKCF), with donations collected during the pantomime’s run to support local charities and community groups through the MKCF Community Fund.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears runs from 6 December 2025 to 11 January 2026 at Milton Keynes Theatre. Tickets and accessibility details are available at ATGTickets.com/MiltonKeynes.