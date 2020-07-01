Blackeyed Theatre Will Stream SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE SIGN OF FOUR

As theatres face extended closure due to Covid-19, Blackeyed Theatre is making its acclaimed 2018 production of Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four available to watch online for free, from Sunday 5th July - Wednesday 15th July.

Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and of course one or two rather brilliant deductions, The Sign of Four is a breath-taking yarn brough to life in this spectacular stage adaptation. When Mary Morstan arrives at 221B Baker Street to request help with the mystery of her missing father, Holmes takes the case and together with his companion Dr Watson enters a murky world of deception and trickery, unravelling a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels. Original live music, stylish theatricality and magical story-telling combine for an unforgettable theatrical experience. The game's afoot!

The world premiere production, adapted by Nick Lane from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's epic second Sherlock Holmes novel, played to over 50,000 people in 70 towns and cities across the UK, the Netherlands and China between September 2018 and June 2019, ending with a week of performances at the Shanghai Grand.

The performance will premiere on YouTube on Sunday 5 July at 19:30 and it will be available to watch free of charge until Wednesday 15 July at 23:30 (BST) - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeQAlhAAFYu-fW59bug4DZA. While the show will be available to watch free of charge, Blackeyed Theatre welcomes donations - http://www.blackeyedtheatre.co.uk/donate/.

Artistic Director Adrian McDougall said, Like any Sherlock Holmes tale, The Sign of Four is so much more than a detective story. As well as being a cracking adventure, it offers audiences today a glimpse of Victorian attitudes towards Empire and 'otherness' that have largely (though not entirely) disappeared, lending the play particular resonance in the light of recent world events. I'm delighted that through each of our online shows, we are managing to offer some financial support to our artists, but we need public support in the form of donations to be able to continue doing so. Going forward we will be looking at increasingly sustainable ways to engage and entertain audiences.

