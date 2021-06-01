Belgrade Theatre Coventry Announces Autumn 2021 Season

Two weeks after the Belgrade Theatre Coventry first reopened its doors, the team has announced that a whole host of new shows for its 2021 Spring and Autumn Seasons are now on sale. Highlights include the return of Dirty Dancing, The Ruff Tuff Cream Puff Estate Agency, a co-production with Cardboard Citizens for Coventry UK City of Culture, and Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong.

The Belgrade's Autumn Season kicks off with a series of live music acts. The Best of Take That featuring Rule the World celebrates 30 years of Take That dominating the charts on Wednesday 1 September. The Illegal Eagles then take to the stage on Thursday 2 September, celebrating 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band. The Real Thing also arrive in Coventry on Friday 10 September, with original vocalists Chris Amoo and Dave Smith and a live band. Later in the season, The Bluejays present Rave On, a celebration of '50s and '60s Rock n Roll, on Friday 22 October.

Acclaimed Mischief Theatre once again bring The Play That Goes Wrong to the Belgrade this autumn. The multi award-winning international smash hit comedy has been hailed "a gut-busting hit" by the New York Times and is now in its seventh year in the West End. The slapstick comedy can be seen in Coventry from Monday 13 - Saturday 18 September.

From Thursday 30 September - Saturday 2 October, Original Theatre Company present Being Mr Wickham. Adrian Lukis, who starred in the renowned BBC TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, returns to the role of Mr Wickham to set the record straight. Written by Adrian Lukis and Catherine Curzon and directed by Guy Unsworth.

As part of its Coventry UK City of Culture programme, the Belgrade has teamed up with Cardboard Citizens to co-produce the new musical The Ruff Tuff Cream Puff Estate Agency from Saturday 9 - Saturday 16 October. Based on a true story from the 1970s, we follow the story of the workings of the world's first 'estate agency for squatters' and the foundation of a new nation, Frestonia. The show is enlivened by a chorus of Coventry citizens who have experienced homelessness. Prior to this, a brand-new performance, carefully created with local people with experiences of homelessness in Coventry as part of their three-week Cardboard Camps residency, will be staged on Friday 23 July.

Following two West End runs, four UK tours, and multiple international productions, Dirty Dancing is back at the Belgrade this autumn from Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 November. Featuring the iconic hits Hungry Eyes and (I've Had) The Time Of My Life, we follow two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The Russian State Ballet return this autumn with three classic ballets, accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra. Experience the beauty of Swan Lake on Thursday 11 November, Sleeping Beauty on Friday 12 November and The Nutcracker on Saturday 13 November.

The Belgrade's annual Christmas treat for children aged 2-6 arrives this year with Santa's Magical Mystery Guest. The latest in Imagine Theatre's hugely popular Santa series, little ones can experience songs and laughter from Thursday 9 - Friday 24 December.

Finally, from Monday 13 - Thursday 23 December, the Belgrade and Chipping Norton Theatre present A Christmas Carol, starring David Bradley (Broadchurch, Game of Thrones). Charles Dickens' classic novel has been adapted for the stage by Simon Callow. Bradley will be joined on stage by acclaimed folk musician and actor Sophie Crawford.

An eclectic range of live music acts, drama, comedy and family entertainment are already on sale as part of the Belgrade's Spring 2021 Season. Live music events begin on Thursday 3 June with I'm Still Standing - The Music of Elton John, as Joel Buckingham performs Sir Elton John's biggest hits, backed by a live band. The only tribute artist to be chosen by Michael Jackson himself, Navi returns to the Belgrade with The King of Pop - The Legend Continues on Wednesday 30 June. Spirit of Elvis also arrives in Coventry this season, led by acclaimed frontman Gordon Hendricks on Friday 2 July.

Calling Planet Earth celebrates the defining music of the 1980s with symphonic arrangements on Saturday 17 July. Music celebrations continue on Wednesday 21 July with A Crazy Little Thing Called Queen - a dynamic tribute to one of the world's greatest and most iconic rock bands. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons glides into Coventry on Thursday 22 July. Audiences can also celebrate the classic songbook that made The Carpenters legendary with The Carpenters Story - Goodbye to Love on Friday 23 July.

Then in August, the UK Pink Floyd Experience recreate the sights and sounds of the legendary band with video projection on Friday 13 August. To complete the series of live music acts, Justine Riddoch stars in Totally Tina on Saturday 14 August, celebrating the golden anniversary of the signature tune Proud Mary.

Comedy acts take centre stage in June, as Oddosocks present The Comedy of Errors from Monday 14 - Thursday 17 June. Showcasing their usual brand of chaotic comedy, we follow a servant and master from far off Syracuse who arrive in Ephesus in search of their long-lost twin brothers. In no time at all they are trapped in a terrifying chain of chaotic events.

Alan Ayckbourn's classic comedy Absurd Person Singular features as the first non-socially distanced performance of the year. Directed by Michael Cabot, the comic masterpiece of social climbing in 1970s suburbia fuses a potent mix of farce and black comedy, and will run from Wednesday 23 - Saturday 26 June.

The Belgrade's Spring Season also features children's show Twirlywoos Live! on Tuesday 15 & Wednesday 16 June. From the producers of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Sarah and Duck Live on Stage, Twirlywoos Live! uses inventive puppetry to share the delight of discovery with young fans. The fun for young ones continues from Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 August with Dragons and Mythical Beasts. The creators of Dinosaur World Live present a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family.

The Spring Season is rounded up with drama from New Earth Theatre and Storyhouse. British-Hong Kong playwright Amy Ng (Under the Umbrella) has adapted August Strindberg's psychological classic Miss Julie into a new, politically charged production, playing from Thursday 8 - Saturday 10 July. Directed by Dadiow Lin, we follow Julie, the daughter of the island's British Governor, who crashes the servant's party downstairs. What starts as a game descends into a fight for survival as sex, power, money and race collide on a hot night in the Pearl River Delta.

All shows in the Belgrade's Spring Season are now on sale. Shows from September onwards are currently on sale to Members and will go on general sale on Tuesday 15 June. More shows in the Belgrade's Autumn Season will be announced on Monday 12 July.

Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open Mon - Sat 10.30am to 2pm) or visit www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Please note that shows until Sunday 20 June are socially distanced. Performances from Monday 21 June onwards are being sold at full capacity.