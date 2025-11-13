Arts Theatre Cambridge Will Reopen Its Doors After Ten-month Transformation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arts Theatre Cambridge will reopen its doors this month, following a remarkable ten-month transformation. With just two weeks to curtain up, final touches are being made to the beautifully reimagined auditorium, and anticipation is building across the city for the return of one of Cambridge's most cherished cultural landmarks.

Designed by Ian Chalk Associates and made possible by the remarkable generosity of Lord David Sainsbury through the Gatsby Charitable Foundation and Dame Susie Sainsbury through Backstage Trust, the redevelopment has breathed new life into the historic auditorium, combining contemporary comfort with the warmth and intimacy that audiences have loved for generations. The project includes a full refurbishment of the main auditorium with new seating and improved sightlines, upgraded dressing rooms and backstage spaces, elegant front-of-house facilities, and a striking new façade with a relocated box office and main entrance on Peas Hill.

For Rachel Tackley and Victoria Beechey, the reopening represents far more than a physical transformation.

Rachel said, “With this project we have not only transformed our building but also reimagined our sense of purpose - how we connect with our audiences, artists, and our community. We can't wait to welcome everyone into our beautiful new theatre.”

Victoria added, “This redevelopment ensures that our much-loved theatre will continue to serve the city for generations to come. It has been an extraordinary journey for everyone involved. To see the theatre coming back to life – with new spaces, a new season and new energy – is incredibly exciting.”

The theatre reawakens on 27 November with Sleeping Beauty, its much-loved homegrown pantomime, welcoming thousands of families, schools and community groups throughout the festive season. The production heralds the start of a vibrant Spring 2026 season, featuring appearances by stars including Sir Derek Jacobi, the first home-produced drama in over a generation with Trevor Nunn directing Noel Coward's Easy Virtue, and major touring hits including Operation Mincemeat and The Choir of Man.

The reopening also marks the public unveiling of a bold new brand identity created by Johnson Banks — a confident, contemporary look inspired by traditional theatre playbills and the heritage of Cambridge itself. The refreshed design and newly launched website reflect a theatre with renewed ambition and a deep sense of place: creative, open, and ready to inspire future generations.

As Phase One of redevelopment nears completion, attention now turns to Phase Two — plans to create a 200-seat rooftop studio theatre dedicated to new work and creative learning. The ongoing Name Your Seat campaign championed by Sir Ian McKellen continues to play a central role in supporting this next stage of transformation.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.artstheatre.co.uk