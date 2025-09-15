Alan Ayckbourn's EARTH ANGEL Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alan Ayckbourn's latest play, Earth Angel, has opened at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre – a cast comprising Elizabeth Boag, Iskandar Eaton, Stuart Fox, Liza Goddard, Russell Richardson and Hayden Wood are directed by the author in the show which runs until 11 October.

Gerald recently lost his wife of many years. Amy was the light of his life, almost heaven-sent.

It's tricky thinking about life without her but he's trying his best to put a brave face on things, accepting help from fussy neighbours and muddling along as best he can.

Then a mysterious stranger turns up at Amy's wake. He seems like a nice enough chap, washing the dishes and offering to do a shop for Gerald, but is he all that he appears?

Alan Ayckbourn's 91st play digs deep into one of life's greatest mysteries – what makes someone a good person? And in this day and age, can you ever really be sure...?

Alan says: “We have to remember there are still good things floating about in the world today, though it's often hard to see them. But the good is still there if we look for it.”

Earth Angel is designed by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The Associate Sound Designer is Ernest Acquah, the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook, and the scenic artist is Julia Wray. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Earth Angel can be seen at the SJT until Saturday 11 October, before touring to the New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from 14 to 25 October and the Old Laundry, Bowness-on-Windermere, from 4 to 8 November.