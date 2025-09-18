Aisha Zia Appointed Artistic Director of the Kali Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kali Theatre has announced Aisha Zia as its new Artistic Director. Aisha Zia is an award-winning British Pakistani playwright, theatre-maker, and dramaturg known for creating politically charged, socially engaged work. Her work blends writing, dramaturgy, producing, and curating - always rooted in community engagement and amplifying underrepresented voices.

Her plays Our Glass House and No Guts, No Heart, No Glory received an Amnesty International commendation and a Scotsman Fringe First. No Guts, No Heart, No Glory was also staged at the WOW Festival at the Southbank Centre and featured in Live from Television Centre on BBC Four.

Chair Alison McFadyen says “I’m delighted to welcome Aisha to the Kali family. I believe she will bring an exciting and bold artistic vision, with a deep commitment to platforming South Asian voices, to build on the legacies of previous Artistic Directors, Helena Bell, Janet Steel, and founder Rukhsana Ahmad. We can’t wait for this new chapter to begin!”

Aisha will start full time from January. She says: “I’m honoured to join Kali Theatre as its new Artistic Director and build on the remarkable work that has gone before. I want to pay tribute to my predecessor, Helena Bell, whose passing was such a profound loss to the theatre community.

My vision is for Kali to be more than a platform for new writers — I want it to be a home for leaders and theatre-makers, with Kali hubs across the UK. My door will always be open. Together, we will create bold, ground-breaking work.

My pledge is simple: we will be seen, and we will be heard.”