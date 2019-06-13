Aaron James Joins The Cast Of Grand Theatre Pantomime

It has been announced today that comedian and impressionist Aaron James will join the cast of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON this year alongside the previously announced Su Pollard, Jeffrey Holland and Ian Adams.

Aaron James is one of the top mainstream comedians in the UK today having performed at the Hammersmith Apollo, Birmingham's Symphony Hall, and many more. Aaron broke into 'the business' as a greencoat at Warner's 30 years ago and featured in his first pantomime at the Prince Of Wales theatre in Cannock. He has since appeared in theatre tours supporting George Best, Joe Calzaghe, Eric Cantona and Joe Pasquale. Television credits include Friday Night With Jonathan Ross, The Big Breakfast and Only Fools & Horses. He is known for being a comedian and impressionist and keeps busy as a host, auctioneer, voice over artist and presenter.

Aaron, who has worked closely with local legend and Grand Theatre Ambassador Steve Bull for many years, won the hearts and tickled the funny bones of Wolverhampton as the host of the theatre's 125th Anniversary Gala Dinner in February. The dinner was an event that launched a year of celebration for the Grand, which will conclude with a Gala performance of DICK WHITTINGTON on the theatre's official 125th birthday - Tuesday 10 December.

With the pantomime opening on Saturday 7 December, Aaron James will play Idle Jack, son to Ian Adams' Dame. Su Pollard will play the evil Queen Rat and Jeffrey Holland will play Alderman Fitzwarren. Further star casting is still to be announced.

Grand Theatre Chief Executive and Artistic Director Adrian Jackson said; "I am delighted that Aaron is the next addition to our exciting cast line up for Dick Whittington. He proved very popular with the Wolverhampton audience earlier this year and I know that his charm, quick-wit and first-rate impressions will lend themselves perfectly to pantomime."

In what promises to be another spectacular Grand Theatre pantomime and a 125th anniversary spectacular, join hero Dick Whittington as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness to become the Lord Mayor of London.

Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells on an adventure that sends him from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can he outwit the evil Queen Rat, free London from her team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice's hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure!

DICK WHITTINGTON will be another action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and eye-popping special effects that audiences have come to expect of a Grand Theatre pantomime with Qdos Entertainment.

The local partner for DICK WHITTINGTON will be Dudley Zoo.

Tickets for DICK WHITTINGTON from Saturday 7 December 2019 - Sunday 12 January 2020 are now on sale. Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You