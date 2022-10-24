Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ATTEMPTS ON HER LIFE Comes to The University of East Anglia

Performances run 6 â€“ 11 December.

Oct. 24, 2022 Â 
ATTEMPTS ON HER LIFE Comes to The University of East Anglia

The University of East Anglia's (UEA) School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing is presenting a short run of Martin Crimp's revolutionary and controversial Attempts On Her Life from 6 - 11 December. In a fittingly innovative approach, this ground-breaking play is presented as two entirely separate productions with very different approaches from the directors and totally separate casts, each featuring over 20 actors.

The two productions, while complementary, represent thrillingly different approaches to the play and audiences seeing both can experience the interpretive power of live theatre.

Originally performed at London's Royal Court in 1997, the themes of this immensely powerful play are still very relevant today. Obsessions including freedom fighters, ethnic violence, pornography, terrorism and the depravities of late-stage capitalism all resonate with us. It dispenses with linear narrative, instead consisting of 17 contrasting scenes offering multiple perspectives on the dead, shape-shifting figure of Anne.

Renowned critic and author Aleks Sierz said that the play 'secured Crimp's reputation as the most innovative, most exciting playwright of his generation'.

Attempts On Her Life directed by James Robert Carson seeks to honour the real concern for humanity that is at the root of the piece, exploring environmental activism and interrogating what it means to be a terrorist or a freedom fighter. 'This is a beautiful and intriguing play that acknowledges that one person's terrorist is another's freedom fighter' he added.

Attempts On Her Life directed by Sola Adeyemi examines multiple perspectives of Anne, the 'Her' of the title. Was she an urban terrorist, a tourist hostess or a porn star? A victim of violence or the perpetrator? 'Our approach employs everyday common situations to explore the creation in people's consciousness of mind-bending identities' Sola explained.

UEA Theatre Productions have established a strong reputation with theatregoers for their professionally directed, accessible, high-quality shows. They offer high quality production values at affordable ticket prices. These productions showcase the talents of the UEA third year drama students. Past members of the company include Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown, House of the Dragon), Olivia Vinall (Roadkill, The Woman in White, National Theatre Live: King Lear), and Greg James (BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show).

James Robert Carson is a Senior Lecturer at UEA. He has over 20 years of professional acting and directing experience with the likes of The Citizens Theatre Glasgow, Greek National Opera, Holland Park Opera, and the Aldeburgh Festival.

Sola Adeyemi is a director and teaches drama at UEA.

Award winning playwright and translator Martin Crimp was born in Dartford, Kent and studied English at Cambridge University. He is a writer in residence at The Royal Court where he has staged several of his plays.



