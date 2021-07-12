The Garden Theatre Summer Festival 2021 Announced

Following last year's amazing pop-up season in Vauxhall, The Garden Theatre returns this summer with a festival of exciting and eclectic work running from August 1 to 14 in a new pop-up theatre at St. Gabriel's Halls in Pimlico, London SW1V 3AA.

Headlining the season is a sexy all-male modern ballet based on Delibes' classic 'Coppelia', which is partnered with a new piece to the music of Tchaikovsky, 'The Supermarket Suite'.

If it's hard-hitting drama you are looking for, they have the critically acclaimed 'Bleach', a darkly humorous, soul-jolting one-man show about sex, violence and city living.

For anyone in need of a laugh after 16 months of restrictions, Ronnie Larsen 's hilarious and naughty 'Happy Ending', a fast paced, fresh and fruity comedy, features a gay man, a straight man and a massage table. What could possibly go wrong?

What better way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon than sipping bubbles whilst enjoying 'Afternoon Arias'. With beautiful voices sharing an assortment of sumptuous and rousing arias, this is a summer treat for opera connoisseurs and live music lovers alike.

Coppelia and The Supermarket Suite

a double bill of all-male modern ballet

'Coppelia' has Offie-nominated choreography by William Spencer, who will also premiere his new short work 'TheSupermarket Suite' in an exciting evening of narrative theatre dance inspired by the music of 'The Nutcracker', focusing on the everyday comedy we find in our lives. 'Coppelia' is a timeless classical ballet which has been reimagined to showcase four phenomenal dancers and set to the backdrop of 21st century Soho.

Cast : Jack Buchanan , Thomas Edward Buckley, Lewis Rimmer, Hayden Tierney

Director/Choreographer William SpencerAssistant choreographer Marcus HubbardMusic by Delibes and TchaikovskyOrchestrated and reimagined by Aaron ClinghamProduced by Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions

Performances : 3- 6 & 12 - 14 August at 7.30pm

Press night : Thursday 5 August at 7.30pm

Tickets : £20:00

Bleach



Tyler Everett knows how to take it like a man; he's made a career out of it. He's rejected London's corporate world in favour of screwing his way through the city each night. Up to now he's been doing pretty well for himself, enjoying a hedonistic life of men, sex and money. But on a fully-booked Saturday night, Tyler's bubble's about to burst and he'll discover the real cost of living in the world's most exciting city.

'Bleach' is a darkly humorous, soul-jolting one-man show about sex, violence and city living. Following its critically acclaimed European tour, 'Bleach' is sure to make your pulse race and your mind churn.

Written and performed by Dan Ireland-Reeves, 'Bleach' is multi award nominated and was the Winner of the Write for the Stage award for Best New Writing 2017.

Performances : Tuesday 3 August at 9.30pmWednesday 4 August at 9.30pmFriday 6 August at 9.30pmSaturday 7 August at 7.30pmSunday 8 August at 6.00pmTuesday 10 August at 9.30pmWednesday 11 August at 9.30pm

Tickets : £15.00

Happy Ending

A comedy by Ronnie Larsen

Directed by Peter Bull

A gay man, a straight man and a massage table ...

'Happy Ending' introduces you to a simple, perfectly professional massage therapist who goes about his day job never knowing who his next client might be. When a new customer walks in the door - full of conflicting signals, hidden agendas and forbidden topics - all of the job's usual decorum goes out the window. Watch as rules get broken, skin gets bared, the truth gets twisted and things get steamy in playwright Ronnie Larsen 's sexy two-character play.

Running at only an hour with no interval, 'Happy Ending' is a delightful diversion to a world of oil and secrets. An unexpected pleasure!

Performances :

Monday 9, Tuesday 10, Wednesday 11 August at 7.30pmThursday 12, Friday 13, Saturday 14 August at 9.30pm

Tickets £15.00

Afternoon Arias

Curated and accompanied live on piano by David Eaton

What better way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon than sipping bubbles whilst enjoying 'Afternoon Arias'. With beautiful voices sharing an assortment of sumptuous and rousing arias, this is bound to be a summer treat for opera connoisseurs and live music lovers alike.

INFORMATION

The Garden Theatre Summer Festival 2021

August 1 to 14

St Gabriel's HallsBoy's Club,Churchill Gardens,Pimlico,London SW1V 3AA(corner of Lupus St & Glasgow Terrace)

To book tickets:

How to get to the Venue:

St Gabriel's Halls is ideally located between Victoria and Pimlico Stations off Lupus Street.

The Victoria Line stops at both Pimlico and Victoria and the Circle and District Lines serve Victoria Station.

In addition to Mainline Trains from Victoria, St Gabriel's Halls is within walking distance from Victoria Coach Station. ]Local buses run frequently along Lupus Street.

St Gabriel's Halls is not within the Congestion Charge Zone.

The Garden Theatre Summer Festival 2021 will operate with spaced seating and encourage the wearing of face masks as a courtesy to all in an endeavour to be as COVID safe as possible. It will operate a 100% Ticket Refund Guarantee in event of COVID related cancellations.