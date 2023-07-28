MISERY Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company in August

Performances run August 4 - 20, 2023.

Jul. 28, 2023

3rd Act Theatre Company presents Misery, written by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, and directed by Artistic Director Christine Jolly as their first Noire production of Season 5: MEMORY.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and the second and third Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from August 4 - 20, 2023. 

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

3rd Act's production stars Paige Alyce Cain as Annie Wilkes and Craig Pruitt as Paul Sheldon, with 3rd Act veteran Matthew Moreillon as Sheriff Buster.

Content Advisory: This production contains mature language and themes of physical and psychological abuse and torture, physical harm, self-harm, and death.

3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. During Season 5 masks will not be required in the theatre but will be reassessed if an outbreak occurs.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. 


Recommended For You