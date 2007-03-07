The Tulsa Ballet Will Perform THE SLEEPING BEAUTY in February

🎭 NEW! Tulsa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tulsa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tulsa Ballet will present a world-premiere staging of The Sleeping Beauty at Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Performances will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15, 2026.

The new production, choreographed by Artistic Director Marcello Angelini after the classic original by Marius Petipa, brings fresh scenery, new costumes by designer Emma Kingsbury and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, delivering a re-imagined fairy tale of Princess Aurora, the wicked fairy Carabosse and true love’s kiss that awakens hope.

The run begins with a special Preview Night on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m., providing an opportunity to witness the ballet as the company performs final dress rehearsal — including a behind-the-scenes look at the production and a pre-show discussion; preview-night tickets are discounted starting at $25. Evening performances continue Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

With its blend of classical tradition and contemporary vision, The Sleeping Beauty promises to be one of the marquee ballet events in Tulsa’s 2026 cultural season.