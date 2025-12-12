 tracker
Liz Carr Training Performs Winter Musical Theatre Concert at TPAC

The concert will include original works by acclaimed choreographers Sean Aaron Carmon, Liz Carr, Taeler Cyrus & Erin Moore.  

By: Dec. 12, 2025
Liz Carr Training Performs Winter Musical Theatre Concert at TPAC Image

Liz Carr Training will present a Winter Musical Theatre Concert in collaboration with Excel Theatrical Training.  The concert will include original works by acclaimed choreographers Sean Aaron Carmon, Liz Carr, Taeler Cyrus & Erin Moore.  

The concert will conclude with the Junior Theatre Festival performance cut of Broadway Junior Revue: Raise Your Glass directed by Jordan Barrow and choreographed by Taeler Cyrus.

The performance is on January 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm at Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Liddy Doenges Theatre).




