First All-Black Cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY Premieres in Tulsa

🎭 NEW! Tulsa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tulsa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This December, Tulsa audiences will experience something never before seen in American theatre. Black Broadway Tulsa will present what is believed to be the first all Black cast production of A Christmas Story: The Play. The beloved holiday classic remains unchanged, full of the same humor, warmth, and nostalgia audiences expect, now brought to life by a talented cast of Black youth and adult artists who are shaping a new chapter in Tulsa’s performing arts landscape.

Black Broadway Tulsa created this production in partnership with Central Performing Arts Middle and High School and Solid Foundation Preparatory Academy. Together, these organizations are building a pipeline that gives young people and community members access to professional level stage training, technical experience, and real performance opportunities.

Director David Harris expressed the spirit behind the production.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to direct such an iconic story during this wonderful time of year. We have a refreshing collection of talented artists that will absolutely deliver a powerful show that will leave audiences thrilled. My hope is to make this show a family tradition for years to come starting this year.”

Obum Ukabam, founder of Black Broadway Tulsa, shared what this moment means for the organization. “This story belongs to everyone. Seeing our young people and community members bring it to life at such a high level shows what is possible when talent is supported, trained, and given room to shine.”

Performances will run December 19 through 21 at the Maya Angelou Auditorium, 3101 W. Edison St., Tulsa, OK 74127.