Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Will Perform III: BRAHMS'S SYMPHONY NO. 2

The performance is on January 10.
Known for connecting with audiences through both traditional and contemporary repertoire, Brett Mitchell, will return to the stage for Season XX as guest conductor in this exciting concert.
The concert begins with Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn, op.56, “Haydn Variations” that showcases Brahms's skill in transforming a simple theme into a rich and varied musical journey.
Then enjoy Hungarian dance music from the comfort of your Chapman Music Hall seat with Kodály’s Dances of Galánta. This performance ends with the warmth, beauty, and positive energy sounds of Brahms’ Symphony No.2 in D major, op.73.
Brett Mitchell, Guest Conductor
Brahms | Variations on a Theme by Haydn, op.56, “Haydn Variations”
Kodály | Dances of Galánta
Brahms | Symphony No.2 in D major, op.73
