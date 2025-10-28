Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Will Perform III: BRAHMS'S SYMPHONY NO. 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Known for connecting with audiences through both traditional and contemporary repertoire, Brett Mitchell, will return to the stage for Season XX as guest conductor in this exciting concert.

The concert begins with Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn, op.56, “Haydn Variations” that showcases Brahms's skill in transforming a simple theme into a rich and varied musical journey.

Then enjoy Hungarian dance music from the comfort of your Chapman Music Hall seat with Kodály’s Dances of Galánta. This performance ends with the warmth, beauty, and positive energy sounds of Brahms’ Symphony No.2 in D major, op.73.

Programme

Brett Mitchell, Guest Conductor

Brahms | Variations on a Theme by Haydn, op.56, “Haydn Variations”

Kodály | Dances of Galánta

Brahms | Symphony No.2 in D major, op.73