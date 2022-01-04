Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BroadwayWorld Seeks Contributors In Oklahoma

Are you passionate about theatre? Apply today.

Jan. 4, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is seeking passionate members of the Oklahoma theater community and theatergoers to join our team of theatre enthusiasts.

BroadwayWorld is always seeking writers to contribute feature coverage in our over 130 regional areas. As a member of our community, you will have the opportunity to review the shows of your choice, conduct interviews with local and touring talent, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with your local theater community and our global network of passionate enthusiasts!

All members of our community should have excellent writing skills and an interest in highlighting and supporting local theatre companies.

Benefits of joining our community include access to exclusive press seats to all of the shows you cover, feedback on your writing from industry professionals, networking opportunities both locally and nationally, and more.

To submit your information for consideration, just click here.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.








