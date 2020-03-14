Young People's Theatre Cancels Remainder Of 2019/20 Season Due To COVID-19 Health and Safety Concerns

Young People's Theatre (YPT) announced today that it is cancelling the remainder of its 2019.20 season due to growing global concern around the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This includes:

· March Break Drama Camp (Mar. 16 - 20)

· All remaining performances of Jungle Book (Mar. 14 - 21).

· All performances of Jack and the Magic Bean (Apr. 14 - May 10, Presentation House Theatre, Vancouver)

· All performances of CARTOGRAPHY (May 5 - 14, ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann, New York).

· Baby Drama Time (Mar. 24 - Apr. 21)

Please note: Drama School's Spring term will begin on Apr. 18.



"With the rapid changes happening all around us, including the recent announcement of school closures through April 5, YPT has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of our season," said Executive Director Nancy Webster. "The health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff and volunteers is of paramount importance."

All ticket buyers/registrants who have not already been contacted by YPT, please contact the Box Office at 416.862.2222 x2 or yptboxoffice@youngpeoplestheatre.org.





