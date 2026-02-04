WOMENATPLAY(S) Festival To Return To VideoCabaret In Toronto

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The WomenAtPlay(s) Festival, an annual celebration of original one-act plays created by Canadian women-identifying playwrights, directors, and actors, will return for its eighth edition at VideoCabaret in downtown Toronto. The festival presents a selection of new works exploring a wide range of themes and events drawn from women’s lived experiences.

WomenAtPlay(s) was founded and is led by artistic director Marianne Sawchuk, and has become an annual platform for showcasing original work by women-identifying theatre artists. This year’s festival will again feature a rotating lineup of playwrights, directors, and performers, with full production details available through the festival’s media materials.

Performances will take place at VideoCabaret, located at 10 Busy Street (Logan Avenue and Queen Street East). The venue is wheelchair accessible. Evening performances are scheduled on weekdays, with matinee and evening performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are priced at $28 for general admission, with discounted tickets available for students, seniors, and arts and frontline workers at $22.