Theatre Direct To Premiere SYNDROME By George F. Walker For Young Audiences

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Direct has announced the world premiere of Syndrome, a new play for young audiences by George F. Walker, as part of its Season 49 programming. The production will be staged at The Assembly Theatre, located at 1479 Queen Street West in Toronto.

Commissioned by Theatre Direct, Syndrome marks Walker’s first play written specifically for high school audiences. Known for his fast-paced tragicomedies for adult audiences, Walker turns his focus to adolescence, examining how young people process a world shaped by constant crisis narratives and uncertainty about the future.

The play is set in the aftermath of a vandalized high school art classroom. Kyle, played by Tony Perpuse, is confronted by social worker Ami, portrayed by Sarah McVie, while Jenny, played by Madeleine Brown, remains hidden nearby to support her friend. The story centers on conflicting perspectives, withheld truths, and a sense of generational unease.

The production is directed by Lisa Marie DiLiberto, Artistic Director of Theatre Direct. The cast also includes Dora Award-winning performer Tony Perpuse and NOW Magazine Award-winning actor and playwright Madeleine Brown. McVie’s screen credits include Working Moms, The Handmaid’s Tale, and American Gods, and she is currently appearing onstage in Eureka Day.

The creative team features Amanda Wong as set and Costume Designer, Lyon Smith as sound designer, and Chin Palipane as lighting designer.

Syndrome will be presented for both student and public audiences and is recommended for Grades 9 and up.

Student Performances

When: March 3–6

Tickets: $15 per student

Educators interested in booking student matinees for Grades 9–12 may contact Carly Kastner at carly@theatredirect.ca.

Public Performances

When: March 10–15

Tickets: $25 general admission | $20 artsworker

Schedule: 7:30 p.m. evening performances with 2:00 p.m. weekend matinees