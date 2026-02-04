Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, & More Set to Headline All Things Go Festival

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All Things Go Festival has announced the lineup for its Toronto 2026 edition, which includes Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, Wet Leg, and more. The festival will take place on June 6th and 7th at the downtown waterfront venue RBC Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the festival, which is known for highlighting female, LGBTQ+, gender-expansive, and marginalized artists, will have a TG/Live Nation Presale beginning Thursday, February 5th at 10 a.m. ET. General onsale begins Friday, February 6th at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

The lineup for Saturday, June 6th is led by genre-defying phenomenon, award-winning artist Kesha and Toronto rock band The Beaches, winners of the 2024 Juno Award for Group of the Year, along with Rachel Chinouriri, who played last year’s All Things Go in NY and DC, as well as Holly Humberstone, Sofia Camera and Bella Kay.

The lineup for Sunday, June 7th features some of today’s most beloved and innovative artists, led by trailblazer and returning ATG headliner Lorde and GRAMMY winners Wet Leg, along with Del Water Gap, Jade Lemac, Momma, and Flower Face.

Last year's festival featured iconic sets from Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Role Model, Charlotte Cardin, and many more. All Things Go 2026 editions in the DC and New York will return this year, with more information to come soon.

All Things Go has once again partnered with Live Nation Women, aligned in a shared mission to champion women and expand opportunities for artists and fans.

About All Things Go:

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC and New York City. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased a lineup of groundbreaking artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Doechii, Clairo, Djo, Lucy Dacus and many more. A

The benefit compilation All Things Go: 10 Years was released late last year, with 100% of proceeds supporting The Ally Coalition, a nonprofit founded by Jack and Rachel Antonoff that aids LGBTQ+ youth. The track “Jesus and John Wayne,” by googly eyes with Joy Oladokun and August Ponthier, was named one of NPR’s best songs of 2025. The compilation showcased original songs and collaborations from artists across the All Things Go community, including Kesha, Hudson Mohawke, Maren Morris (prod. Jack Antonoff), Rachel Chinouriri, and Bartees Strange.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas