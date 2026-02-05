



Kevin Kline is returning to his stage roots in the first trailer for American Classic, the theater-themed comedy series starring the Tony and Academy Award-winner. In the series, Kline plays Broadway star Richard Bean, whose career takes an unexpected turn after a public meltdown and a poor critical review.

The trailer previews the twists and turns of Richard's life, both professionally and personally, as the death of his mother sets off a chain of events that takes him back to his family theater, where he reunites with friends and family from his past and helms a new production of Our Town. Academy Award-nominated actress Laura Linney stars as Richard's ex-girlfriend and the wife of his brother, played by SAG Award-nominated Jon Tenney.

Co-created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin, American Classic will premiere Sunday, March 1, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by a weekly release leading into the season finale on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

As previously announced, Tony Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub appears in the series as Alvy, who is Richard’s (Kevin Kline) long-time New York agent. Additionally, Tony Award-winners Stephen Spinella and Aaron Tveit star as theatre critic Xander, with Tveit as Xander's partner Troy. Additional cast members include Tony Award-winners Len Cariou, Jane Alexander, Jessica Hecht, as well as Nell Verlaque, Billy Carter, Elise Kibler, Ajay Friese and Mark Linn-Baker.

Hoffman, Martin, and Ellen Fairey serve as executive producers alongside non-writing EPs Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Miriam Mintz, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney. Garrett Kemble, Kevin Cotter, Todd Sharp, and Jill Arthur also EP. David Levine is a Co-Executive Producer.