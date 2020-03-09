WEEFESTIVAL Unveils Full Programming For 5th Anniversary Edition

WeeFestival of Arts & Culture, Canada's largest contemporary arts festival dedicated to celebrating the importance of the arts in early childhood, has announced a not-to-be-missed line-up for its 5th edition. From May 4 to 24, the WeeFestival will welcome acclaimed productions from around the world and across Canada for unforgettable performances created especially for children 0-6 years.



The Festival's 5th Birthday edition will offer the youngest of theatregoers and their grownups, a dynamic and diverse array of activities and events, including 13 theatre productions spanning a range of disciplines and cultural contexts, 3 free family concerts, exhibitions, and workshops for parents and children. In addition to programming for families, the festival will host artists, educators, early childhood experts, and arts programmers over 4 days of conference events. Further, in an effort to invest in the development of new work for very young audiences, the festival will support a number projects created by local artists through creation residencies.



Since its inaugural edition in 2014, the WeeFestival has grown from a 6-day biennial event to an annual, 3-week festival in 8 venues spanning East and West neighbourhoods of downtown Toronto engaging students of local kindergartens, daycares throughout the week and families over 3 weekends. The festival also reaches beyond Toronto with performances as part of Hamilton's Kinderfest, the Aurora Cultural Centre, and Barrie's Talk is Free Theatre. Finally, the WeeFestival is planning more programming throughout the year ahead.

Highlights of the 2020 WeeFestival include:

Mokatek and the Missing Star and The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito will inspire young children with vibrant Indigenous culture and language.

French-language performances of MAPA, Mokatak et l'étoile disaparue, and Sous la feuille as part of a broader Francophone focus with other productions performed without words from France, Burkina Faso, and Québec.

Yassama and the Beaded Calabash featuring the West African dance artist Lua Shayenne, a new commission of the festival.

, a sensory installation for toddlers created by Ruchira Das of ThinkArts, India

Walk, Stop, and Wonder, a photography project led by artist Melanie Gordon involving children and parents featured as part of the Scotiabank Contact Festival.

The WeeFestival continues its commitment to access and inclusion for children of All Abilities with accessible venues, Audio Described performances, Social Stories, and accommodating staff that ensures a relaxed experience from arrival until goodbye.



Tickets go on sale today at http://weefestival.ca/tickets/ or by calling 416.524-6261. Full schedule/details below or at http://weefestival.ca/shows



For general information regarding the 2020 edition of the Weefestival please visit www.weefestival.ca.





