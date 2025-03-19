Vitamin String Quartet Comes to Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present beloved pop-culture inspired instrumentalists with over 2 billion streams and 4 million downloads, Vitamin String Quartet on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage, Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

For 25 years Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has been establishing classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. With high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the streaming smash Bridgerton, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). On this tour, VSQ will perform spellbinding and innovative renditions of Taylor Swift's music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk.

“We are thrilled to bring Vitamin String Quartet's beloved arrangements of all things pop out to the many audiences that have already made VSQ records a part of their lives,” says VSQ cellist Derek Stein. “We can't wait to dive into all of our favourites—new and old—with our Toronto fans!”

“Being a part of the Bridgerton story these last few years has been a truly awesome experience for VSQ and its fans, getting our story out to the larger world,” says Leo Flynn, one of VSQ's creative directors at CMH Label Group.

Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet's string stylings have also been featured in HBO's Westworld, ABC's Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.

