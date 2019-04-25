URINETOWN THE MUSICAL: In Concert To Benefit WaterAid Canada

We Are Here Productions announces the Tony Award winning musical Urinetown The Musical to benefit WaterAid Canada. Generously supported by Solar Stage, Canadian Actor's Equity Association, and MTI Licensing, We Are Here aims to raise $10,000 in support of WaterAid Canada's services over three shows. With staging, choreography, a full band and a cast of Toronto's hottest emerging musical theatre talent, "Urinetown The Musical: In Concert" will push the boundaries of what an "In Concert" show can be.

Director Matt Lacas says: "With countless water crisis's occurring all over the world, like Flint, Michigan and the Indigenous water crisis here at home, it's time the we all start responding. When 1 in 9 people don't have clean water close to home, it truly is a privilege to have water running from every tap in Toronto. WaterAid Canada has reached over 25.8 million people and we hope to help them continue their work."

Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

Starring Rami Khan as Bobby Strong and Amy Swift as Hope Cladwell. Featuring Victoria Scully as Penelope Pennywise, Jeremy Hutton as Caldwell B. Cladwell, Anthony Botelho as Officer Lockstock, Roxhanne Norman as Officer Barrel, Ali Hand as Little Sally, and Andrew Parry as Hot Blades Harry.

With Connor Ferris as Senator Fipp, Chris Macclum as Mr. McQueen, Elizabeth Rose Morriss as Josephine Strong, Kyra Weichert as Little Becky Two Shoes, Mille Boon as Soupy Sue, Alex Panneton as Tiny Tom/Dr.Billeaux, Taha Arshad as Robbie The Stockfish and Peter Mundell as Billy Boy Bill.

We Are Here Productions is a not-for-profit theatre company that aims to turn art into tangible aid for those in need in worldwide. In our inaugural year, the company's production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights: In Concert" raised $10,000 to benefit Puerto Rico and The Hispanic Federation and our production of "Heathers: In Concert" by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy raised $6,000 for The Canadian Mental Health Association. We are committed to diverse and inclusive casting, as well as shows that shine a light on relevant issues for Toronto audiences.

Grab your tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4231130





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You