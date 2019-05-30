UNTITLED NO. 7 Comes to Toronto Fringe

Award-winning Australian performer Telia Nevile is making her Toronto Fringe debut with a joyfully ridiculous fairy tale about the curse of potential and the holy grail of success.

Untitled No. 7

July5-14 2019 at St. Vladimir Institute

Are you a success? How do you know? If you've ever woken up in the middle of the night worrying about what you're doing with your life, then this infinitely relatable fairy tale full of pop culture poetry, punk rage and a healthy dose of interpretive dance, is for you.

Featuring song and dance numbers such as "Disney Taught Me to Want What Won't Come True and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt" and "How Do You Spell Success Without the Suck?" Untitled No. 7 combines storytelling and cabaret to take a light-hearted look at how we define success, and how that can come to define our life.

Creator Telia Nevile says "Traditional fairy tales, societal narratives and Instagram influencers convince us that life will be perfect if we find love, win a competition or get a fancy job; but maybe success is about defining your own goalposts and being true to what you actually want. If something makes you happy, that's your success. You don't have to chase other people's rainbows."

Sometimes playful, sometimes heartbreaking and always thoroughly left-of-centre, Untitled No. 7 will take you on a wild adventure full of pixies and trolls, magic cloaks and golden keys, and the dreams and realities of being an adult. Because success is a four-letter word (well, a seven-letter word, but you get the picture).

Written and performed by Telia Nevile, with dramaturgy by Ash Flanders and composition by Andrew Callaghan.

Venue: Untitled No. 7 will be at St. Vladimir Institute (620 Spadina Ave)

Dates: July 5th (4.30pm - Preview), 6th (6.15pm), 7th (2.45pm), 9th (10.15pm), 11th (8pm),

12th (2.15pm) & 14th (5pm)

Tickets: On sale June 6th - Preview tickets $6, Main Season $11 (+ $2 service fee, per ticket)

Bookings: Online (fringetoronto.com), by phone (416-966-1062) or in person at the Fringe main box office (Fringe Patio - Scadding Court - 707 Dundas Street West)

About Telia Nevile: Melbourne-based writer and performer Telia Nevile uses poetry, comedy, storytelling and delightfully terrible dance numbers to explore everyday triumphs and the failures we're too ashamed to discuss. Her previous show won the L'Apres Fringe (2017 Montreal Fringe) and Best Emerging Writer (2015 Melbourne Fringe) awards, and recent nominations include Best Cabaret Writing (2019 Green Room Awards), Best Performance (2018 Melbourne Fringe), Most Innovative Work (2018 NZ Fringe) and Best English Performance (2017 Montreal Fringe).





