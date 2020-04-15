Toronto Symphony Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Toronto Symphony Orchestra has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 season.

Read the full statement below:

While the hall is now silent, the music will return! We miss all of our audiences and yearn to be back together. Music Director Gustavo Gimeno is at home in Amsterdam working hard to ensure that our 2020/21 season will inspire and elevate you when we emerge from these unprecedented times.

Musicians from your Toronto Symphony Orchestra continue to make magical musical moments from home as an expression of their commitment to you. You'll discover live performances, interviews, virtual concerts, and more on the TSO Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. Please enjoy this musical gift of "I'll Be Seeing You" from our TSO musicians.

Ticketholders have been contacted with options. If you are a ticketholder, please check your email or voicemail for more information. We will work with you to prioritize your individual preferences for how you would like your 2019/20 tickets to be handled.

We would like to thank our community-subscribers, donors, patrons, musicians, artistic collaborators, and staff-for your support and commitment. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Matthew Loden

Chief Executive Officer

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

The following concerts are cancelled:

March 13-15, 2020 (Pictures at an Exhibition)

April 1, 2, 4 & 5, 2020 (Lisiecki Plays Beethoven's Emperor)

April 8, 9 & 11, 2020 (Gimeno, Yuja Wang & Brahms)

April 14 & 15, 2020 (Classic Broadway: Rodgers & Hammerstein)

April 20-24, 2020 (School Concerts)

April 26, 2020 (Symphonic Fairy Tales)

April 29, May 1 & 2, 2020 (Oundjian Conducts Mahler)

May 3, 2020 (TSYO 46th Season Finale)

May 13 & 14, 2020 (Angela Hewitt Returns)

May 22 & 23, 2020 (Beethoven 5)

May 24, 2020 (Relaxed Performance: mad.sad.glad)

May 26 & 27, 2020 (Frank & Ella)

June 4 & 6, 2020 (Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances)

June 10, 11, 13 & 14, 2020 (All Beethoven)

June 17, 20 & 21, 2020 (Davis Conducts & Plays Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony)

June 23 & 24, 2020 (Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown)

The following performances are postponed:

April 18, 2020 (Joe Hisaishi in Concert at Meridian Hall) is rescheduled to June 26, 2021.

May 7-9, 2020 (Star Wars: The Force Awakens-In Concert) is rescheduled to May 13-15, 2021. No action is required on your part if you currently have tickets-your seat(s) have automatically been transferred into the new equivalent performance date, and you will receive your new tickets via your preferred delivery method in August.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You