Toronto Fringe Festival Presents CARPE INTO MY DMS

When #thoughtsandprayers had ceased to be enough, society was too busy keeping up with the Kardashians to notice that the end was near! Carpe into my DMs is a post apocalyptic sketch comedy revue written by troupe We are Sports! and directed by Second City alumnus, Alastair Forbes. Now that the dust has settled, our selfie-obsessed survivors are faced with the harsh reality that they can't escape blame for the collapse of civilization. From micro-aggressions to robot roleplay, Carpe into my DMs takes audiences through a politically pointed and hilariously goofy journey to the end of the world!

Carpe into my DMs was created through the improvisation of 11 performers under the direction of the creative team, Alastair Forbes and David Macintosh. This is the first collaboration between, sketch/improv troupe We Are Sports! and Alastair Forbes. Their partnership began through the Second City Conservatory program, from which the original idea for this show debuted.

Alastair Forbes is a Second City Mainstage Alumni, multiple Dora, Canadian Screen Award and Canadian Comedy award nominee and has written and directed for numerous TV shows for Disney, CityTV, YTV and AMI. We Are Sports! has been an active member of the Toronto improv community, performing their conservatory graduation show on the Second City Mainstage, as well as performing improv and sketch comedy at the John Candy Box Theatre, Comedy Bar, and the Social Capital Theatre. Music Director, David Macintosh, is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and music director who also performs with music groups Kashew Butter, OiO, and Pengeah. Lighting Designer, Matthew Hallworth, is an award-winning producer, actor, and stage manager with over 2000 production credits in film, television, and theatre.

If sugar helps the medicine go down, then wait and see what happens when you add radioactive waste! Join We Are Sports! as they search for the "big dick energy" they need to save the world!

Tickets go on sale June 6, 2019.

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You