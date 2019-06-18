Toronto Fringe Festival 2019 Presents Its Free For All Pop-up Patio, Postscript

THE TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL presents its free for all pop-up patio, POSTSCRIPT in the hockey rink at 275 Bathurst St (Dundas and Bathurst). This beautiful outdoor patio is for everyone - a lounge, an artistic hub, a community space, a full-service bar with delicious food, and this year will feature a 6 day music festival, PS: MUSIC FEST. POSTSCRIPT is open July 3 to 14 from noon until 2am each evening, (and 4am on Saturdays) and will feature a schedule of free music, art installations, and surprise guests.



POSTSCRIPT features a slew of exciting programing this year, including PS: MUSIC FEST, a series of outdoor concerts throughout the entire festival, curated by Venus Fest, Futuro Libre, and Slaight Music, in collaboration with City Hall Live. Music Headliners include No Joy, a shoegaze Canadian band, formed in late 2009 by Jasamine White-Gluz and Laura Lloyd; Maylee Todd, a multimedia female artist and musician based in Toronto; and the popular Calgary based female hip hop group Cartel Madras, amongst many other talented local and national musical performers.



In addition, POSTSCRIPT presents PS: COMEDY NIGHT on Tuesday, July 9. This is an evening of free stand-up comedy by some of Toronto's best comedians, including headliner Arthur Simeon, a Ugandan-born Toronto-based comedian who has been performing for a decade all over the world; Brazillian-Canadian comedian Carol Zoccoli; local comedian Allie Pearse, and hosted by Hisham Kelati.



POSTSCRIPT also features a series of art installations by local visual and performance artists, including THE ICON EXPERIENCE by Lisa Anita Wegner, which examines the line between an individual's desire for celebrity and the desire to do something adventurous in a public space while maintaining anonymity. As well, THE MAIN INGREDIENT SILENT DISCO returns by popular demand on July 6, giving audiences the opportunity to jam to DJ sets with a pair of free headphones into the wee hours of the morning without disturbing the neighbours.



In addition, on July 6 and 13, POSTSCRIPT will offer Communauto Valet Parking - TORONTO FRINGE's exclusive car share partner will be providing free valet service at the patio. As well, environmentalist Devon Hardy will lead a workshop titled Fringe 2030 - Scenario Planning for a Climate-Ready Festival during a lunchtime series on July 11.



TORONTO FRINGE also continues to strive to make POSTSCRIPT as accessible for everyone as possible. This year's patio will see a smoother pathway to the entrance, a fully-accessible stage, clearer way-finding signage, and sensory aids, among other improvements.

POSTSCRIPT PS: MUSIC FEST PROGRAMMING:

THURSDAY JULY 4 (CURATED BY SLAIGHT MUSIC)

9:30PM-10:30PM - ASCOT ROYALS



FRIDAY, JULY 5 (CURATED BY FUTURO LIBRE)

7:00PM-7:30PM, 8:30PM-9:00PM, & 10:00PM-10:30PM - DJ ICED MISTO

7:30pm-8:30pm - BS4TO

9:00pm-10:00pm - MONEKA ARABIC JAZZ



SATURDAY, JULY 6 (CURATED BY FUTURO LIBRE)

9PM-9:45PM - LOLAA

10PM-10:45PM - WITCH PROPHET

11PM-3AM - THE MAIN INGREDIENT SILENT DISCO

SUNDAY, JULY 7 (CURATED BY VENUS FEST)

TIME TBC - RACHEL ROMU

TIME TBC - MYRA MAINES

TIME TBC - BILE SISTER

TIME TBC - KOREA TOWN ACID

10:00PM-10:45PM - NO JOY

TUESDAY, JULY 9 (CURATED BY SLAIGHT MUSIC)

7:30PM-8:30PM - RYAN LANGDON



FRIDAY, JULY 12 (CURATED BY VENUS FEST)

8:00-8:30PM, 9:00-9:30PM, & 10:15-10:45PM - DJ MAX MOHENU

8:30PM-9:00PM - CYBER

9:30PM-10:15PM SATE



SATURDAY, JULY 13 (CURATED BY VENUS FEST)

2:30PM-3:30PM - SAM DRYSDALE (CURATED BY SLAIGHT MUSIC)

5:30PM-6:30PM - KAYLA DIAMOND (CURATED BY SLAIGHT MUSIC)

8:00PM-8:45PM - NEW CHANCE

8:45PM--9:45PM - DJ ARIEL

9:45PM-10:30PM - MOSCOW APARTMENT

SUNDAY, JULY 14 (CURATED BY FUTURO LIBRE)

TIME TBA - MAYLEE TODD

9PM-9:45PM NARCY

10PM-10:45PM CARTEL MADRAS

FOR FULL POSTSCRIPT PROGRAMMING - SCHEDULE HERE



FESTIVAL BOX OFFICE: The Toronto Fringe Festival Box Office is located just inside the main entrance to POSTSCRIPT in the hockey rink. Hours: July 3-14, 12:00pm noon to 10:00pm

Purchase single tickets and passes for shows in the festival, learn more about the Fringe movement from our patron service reps, and purchase fun merchandise to show your Fringe spirit all year round.

TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL INFORMATION:

31st ANNUAL TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL runs July 3 to 14, 2019, with live performances at venues across the city, and featuring Toronto's largest pop-up patio, POSTSCRIPT at the Scadding Court hockey rink. This year's programming features live theatre, music, dance, comedy, and more. To purchase tickets, or for more information visit the Toronto Fringe website: http://www.fringetoronto.com/.

POSTSCRIPT AT SCADDING COURT LOCATION:

POSTSCRIPT, the TORONTO FRINGE'S POP-UP PATIO is located at 275 Bathurst Street in the hockey rink just south of Scadding Court at Dundas and Bathurst. The patio is open July 3 - July 14 from noon - 2am, with a special extended license to 4am on each Saturday. More information at http://pspatio.com.

KIDSFEST:

A festival within a festival for the littlest of Fringers and their families. Featuring 7 shows for young audiences. $5 tickets per child, at the George Ignatieff Theatre, 15 Devonshire Place, Next door to the theatre is the KidsFest Club, a FREE outdoor clubhouse with creative play stations, workshops, a bouncy castle, and more. Open from July 3-14th. More information at https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/kidsfest/about.





