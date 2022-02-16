Theatre Collingwood Announces GIRLS NITE OUT Comedy Event

As the provincial government just announced, Ontarians are ready to take the next step forward of reopening by easing certain public health measures, and with that, Theatre Collingwood is eagerly preparing to welcome in-person audiences back next month with a much-needed dose of comedy to kick-off their incredible 38th Anniversary Season.

Get ready for a night of laughter and cheer with some of Canada's funniest ladies as Theatre Collingwood presents Girls Nite Out on Monday, March 7th, at 7:00 p.m at the Collingwood Legion. Girls Nite Out is an all-female, all funny troupe of improv and stand-up comedy performers that will have you in stitches with their side-splitting sketches.

The cast features comedy award winners, CBC darlings and Second City alumni. Led by the fearless and fabulous Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker make up this comedic ensemble. Individually they've won Canadian Screen and Comedy Awards and been featured on NBC, CBC, and The Comedy Network (to name a few). Collectively they have been wowing audiences around the country with their special blend of sassiness and lady love.

"With limited opportunities to get together and attend events with friends, many women have felt isolated and lonely over the last 2 years," says Theatre Collingwood's Executive Director, Erica Angus. "As a female-run organization, we are extremely conscious of the impact this isolation has had on everyone during the pandemic and we cannot wait to bring audiences back together. We've all made sacrifices to protect the health of our communities and now it's time to come out, reconnect and have a bit of fun," adds Angus.

Next month also marks the international celebration of the cultural, political and historical achievements of women, when organizations large and small come together to show women just how valuable they are in today's society.

"Girls Nite Out is our first indoor event of 2022, and we couldn't be more pleased to host the show on the eve of International Women's Day," says Erica Angus. "If you've attended our past performances, you know that Girls Nite Out will bring you to tears of joy!"

Audience participation is encouraged, and even brave men who love to laugh will have a great time at this estrogen-filled event. So gather all your pals and join Theatre Collingwood for this long-awaited celebration of womanhood returning to the Collingwood Legion for one night only, Monday, March 7th, 2022.

Tickets are $40 (+hst) and are on sale now for Girls Nite Out. The Normandy Room at the Collingwood Legion has limited capacity; patrons are encouraged to order tickets early to avoid disappointment. Call the Box Office at 705-445-2200 to purchase tickets or buy online at www.theatrecollingwood.ca