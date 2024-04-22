The Theatre Centre Unveils 10 For 10 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year The Theatre Centre is celebrating ten years of programming in their forever home at 1115 Queen West. To mark the occasion, a series called 10 for 10 (ten unique offerings over ten months) launched last month with a building-wide party, the first of ten free or low-cost artistic offerings happening throughout 2024.

For tickets and additional details, visit TheatreCentre.org.

"When we opened these doors ten years ago, The Theatre Centre team had an ambitious idea: to transform what had once been a Carnegie Library until 1964, back into a public space. We strongly believe that cultural spaces should be public spaces, and this is especially important in a time when investment in public space is in rapid decline," says Theatre Centre General and Artistic Director Aislinn Rose. "Over the last decade, guided by the question "what can a theatre be", we have investigated so many possibilities with our community, and we have found so many answers. This is a place for creating ambitious new works in Residency and experiencing innovative live art, but it's also a place to gather with the community to share a meal, to watch election results roll in, and to join debates on major social issues."

Over the past ten years on West Queen West, The Theatre Centre has been home to important city and community building events alongside its artistic programming, including family-friendly morning dance parties in the café, album listening parties, gardening and baking workshops, along with a series of programs and activities co-created with the residents of a nearby condo. The Theatre Centre's Newcomer Initiative (2016-18) created employment opportunities for Syrian refugees during a time when employers were demanding "Canadian work experience" before hiring. Even the theatre's annual comedy festival has a deeper purpose: to declare that comedy is an art form, worthy of dedicated funding streams. Perhaps most notably, The Theatre Centre is a home for artistic companies to incubate their own big ideas, like Why Not Theatre's celebrated RISER Project.

"The Theatre Centre has become a true West Queen West community hub, welcoming hundreds of artists and companies and thousands of visitors through our doors over the past ten years," adds Associate Artistic Director liza paul. "This has been a home for artists who haven't found a home for their work or their practice anywhere else, for big ideas to be chased, and huge risks to be taken. Having this home has allowed us all to dream big and transform The Theatre Centre into a place for artists, community members, and neighbours - to create, to gather, and just to be. It's always been our desire to invent the future. We've had an amazing ten years and we look forward to the next ten to come."

10 for 10 Events at The Theatre Centre

April 27, 2-5 p.m. | An Afternoon of Jazz | FREE & Family Friendly

The Theatre Centre presents Eucalyptus and Yansi Alexavier Quintet in the Franco Boni Theatre in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month! Eucalyptus is led by acclaimed saxophonist and composer Brodie West. Yansi Alexavier Quintet draws inspiration from Lester Bowie and Don Cherry, but presents their unique, modern twist.

Free registration is available here to secure your spot. Entry will also be available at the door, subject to availability.

The music for this performance is funded by the Recording Industries Music Performance Trust Fund and The Theatre Centre in cooperation with Local 149, Toronto, Canadian Federation of Musicians.

May 25-26, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Doors Open Guided Building Tours | FREE & Family Friendly

The Theatre Centre will be participating for the first time in the popular City of Toronto event, Doors Open, where over 150 buildings and sites will be open to the public to explore. While The Theatre Centres opens to a new community of people, they'll also be re-introducing the café to neighbours with a street-side pop-up version on Saturday the 25th. Tea, coffee, and mini treats by The Theatre Centre's Baker in Residence will be offered.

The Theatre Centre staff will lead 30 minute guided tours throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Learn about the architecture and history of the building, and The Theatre Centre's story.

June 15, 11:59 p.m. | Night Shift Returns | FREE

Yup, 11:59 p.m. (it's not a typo).The Theatre Centres invites artists, creators, makers, and thinkers who feel the most creative at night to take over the building after hours! Selected artists will take the night shift and work on their projects Monday to Friday throughout The Theatre Centre's various spaces, and have an opportunity to share what they're working on to the public at a midnight gathering on Saturday, June 15.

Night Shift was originally a 2019 experiment as part of The Theatre Centre's participation in Metcalf Foundation's Staging Change program, and was a huge success with featured works including comics, writings, installations, and music.

Details on a new call-for-submissions to be released soon!

July 19, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | 10 for 10 Community BBQ & Hangout | FREE & Family Friendly

The Theatre Centre has a long tradition of sharing food during Community Meals. (Let's be honest, not much happens at The Theatre Centre without food). In the spirit of The Theatre Centre's year-long celebration enjoy an outdoor event with hot dogs, DJ, drag performances, and live music! As per Ontario Food Business Regulations, puppies are welcome.

August 1-11 | SummerWorks Festival Partnership

A huge part of The Theatre Centre's success over the last 10 years has been strategic partnerships with Toronto and Canadian organisations, including the SummerWorks Festival. In celebration of many years of friendship, The Theatre Centre will be co-presenting projects with the festival this August. More details are to be unveiled by SummerWorks as part of their programming announcement in June. Stay tuned!

September 23, 7 p.m. | 10 for 10 Community Town Hall | FREE

Art is political. Instrumental in The Theatre Centre is the belief that artists should have a place in the big conversations, and in the importance of having a home for those conversations to take place. The Theatre Centre has been a host for civil debates, community consultations, and fierce discussions. Past topics included the Creative Class, #IdleNoMore, and the climate crisis. September's town hall topic will be chosen closer to the event to be responsive to current events.

October 22-26 | The 5th Edition of Comedy is Art | $20 regular tickets

Now in its 5th edition, the Comedy is Art. Festival features some of the best comedians in Toronto, and sends a clear message: comedy should be taken seriously! This year, the festival will take over the whole building. Enjoy five nights of excellent comedy and good vibes curated by comedian and storyteller liza paul, and join as we declare: Comedy is Art!

November 22, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. | Blanket Fort and TV marathon | FREE

In November, The Theatre Centre asks you to bring your theatre etiquette A-game: cozy socks, lounge-wear, pyjamas, and obscene amounts of junk food. Hosted by Artistic Director Aislinn Rose, the Incubator space turns into an ultimate blanket fort for an epic 12-hour TV marathon.

December 6-8 | City of Craft | $3 entry fee

The most beloved makers and artist market is returning to The Theatre Centre! Details are still being sorted but one thing is confirmed: City of Craft is back!

--

Café/Bar

The Theatre Centre Café/Bar re-opened last year, re-activating the beloved community hub. With the reopening The Theatre Centre also welcomed new Baker-in-Residence Akash Swar, who has been designing a delicious rotating menu of scones, treats, and sandwiches.

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Open late on performance nights!

The Theatre Centre Residency artists

Residency is a structured multi-year program providing groups/artists with the necessary space, funding and mentorship to craft ideas still in their infancy into finished works that are provocative, innovative, and ambitious. Some of the artists currently developing works in Residency include Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Nehal El-Hadi, Stewart Legere, and daniel jelani ellis. Learn more at https://theatrecentre.org/residency/