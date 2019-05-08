The Parahumans Presents TRIAD at Scotiabank Studio Theatre

The Parahumans' Artistic Director, Dave Wilson presents Triad, a double-bill of two 30-minute solo dance performances co-created with his long standing dancers of seven years, Yui Ugai and Lauren Runions. In the process of recreating historical dance works with a post-contemporary approach, Wilson deconstructs and manipulates the stage space to investigate body shaping through unconventional dance and movement. Come and see the joining of three long-time dance collaborators on Saturday, June 1st at 2:00pm and 8:00pm at the Scotiabank Studio Theatre, 6 Noble Street, Toronto. Admission is $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for students, seniors, and dance artists. Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only.

"I'm thrilled to bring to the stage my long-time dancers of The Parahumans in this unique program that explores the paradox of integrating past and future into the present. I chose traditional dance from 1800s Japan in 'How To Teach Yourself Solo Dancing', and went forward in time to explore choreographic elements found in 1960s Post-Modern dance icon, Yvonne Raine's work. Audiences will experience the reinterpretations of these dances through new movement qualities that were absent in these original works." - Dave Wilson, Artistic Director

The opening performance features Japanese born dancer Yui Ugai in How To Teach Yourself Solo Dancing, which is the title of the 1821 comic book by famous Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai known for "The Great Wave" woodblock print. Under the artistic direction of Wilson, Ugai brings to life one of the illustrated dances from the manual titled, There Is A Mischievous Spirit Within Me.

In the second part of the program, Lauren Runions performs in Solo Z: The Muscles Think In Infinite Parts, inspired by Post-Modern Dance icon Yvonne Rainer's, "Trio A, The Mind is A Muscle - Part 1" (1962). Wilson and Runions have included more technical dance and rhythmic variations to their creation, keeping the original essence, but moving beyond Rainer's classical 1960s New York based pedestrian movement style.

The Parahumans are an interdisciplinary and post-contemporary dance company created by Artistic Director, Dave Wilson in 1992. The company supports emerging dance artists and the development of innovative stage creations. Past performances have included film, music, fashion shows, and theatre. The company have toured in England and performed locally in theatres, festivals and cabaret venues. For more information, visit www.theparahumans.com

