The National Ballet of Canada's Principal Character Artist Alejandra Perez-Gomez Retires After 25 Years

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced that Principal Character Artist Alejandra Perez-Gomez will retire after 25 years with the National Ballet at the end of the 2022/23 season in June. Perez-Gomez will be celebrated onstage by the entire company as she says farewell dancing the role of Lady Capulet in Alexei Ratmansky’s Romeo and Juliet on June 25 at 2:00 pm.

“After 25 years at the National Ballet, this company will always be close to my heart. I’ll forever treasure the memories I carry with me from the stage and the studio, and especially the lifelong friends I’ve made along the way,” said Perez-Gomez. “I feel very grateful that for so many years, I was able to share the stage with such an amazing community of artists. I look forward to celebrating with my colleagues and our audience, as I take my final bow dancing one of my favorite roles.”

Perez-Gomez was born in Toronto, Ontario and trained at L'École supérieure de ballet du Québec, the Princess Grace Academy in Monaco and San Francisco Ballet School in California. She joined The National Ballet of Canada in 1998, became a Second Soloist in 2006 and was promoted to Principal Character Artist in 2013.

Throughout her career, Perez-Gomez has excelled in an eclectic repertoire with The National Ballet of Canada, from the ensemble work of her early career in the Corps de Ballet to featured roles as a Second Soloist and the iconic characters of her decade-long tenure as Principal Character Artist, including Lady Capulet in Romeo and Juliet, Carabosse in The Sleeping Beauty, Baba in The Nutcracker and Stepmother in Cinderella.

She will perform the role of Lady Capulet on June 17, 24 at 7:30 pm/June 22, 25 at 2:00 pm and the role of Nurse on June 15, 16, 21, 23 at 7:30 pm/June 18 at 2:00 pm.